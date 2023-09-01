Funny

Internet Obsessed as Man Exposes Nosey Neighbor 'Smiling Creepily'

A cat from Canada has left the internet in stitches after his neighbor caught him spying on him through his window.

In a post shared on TikTok on Sunday by the neighbor under the username dussydussy, the fluffy gray cat can be seen sitting on the railing of his balcony, looking into his neighbor's home with his head titled to the side, as if he was trying to concentrate to see better.

The hilarious post, recorded in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, comes with a caption that says: "Nosey b*****..."

man viral after exposing nosey neighbor
Stock image of a cat peeking through a window. A man has gone viral on social media after exposing his "nosey neighbor." Getty Images

If you're a cat owner, you've probably noticed that they're very curious creatures, but have you ever wondered where this behavior comes from?

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, cats are curious because of survival instincts. In fact, in the wild, cats are both predator and prey, so they must always be aware of their surroundings in case an occasion to eat arises, or a predator is nearby.

The Rover site states that kittens are usually more curious than adult cats and that's because everything is new for them and they're trying to establish what's safe and what's not, however, they won't entirely lose their sense of curiosity with age.

"Instead, they are less open to forming positive associations and are less likely to encounter brand-new stimuli," their website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.9 million views and 535,700 likes on the platform.

@dussydussy

Nosey bugger… #fyp #cat

♬ original sound - Dussy

One user, Tim Hughes Sr, commented: "Brings a whole new meaning to nosy neighbors." And Losthobbit65 said: "The smile on that cat is giving Alice in wonderland Cheshire cat."

Judgmental Jasmine wrote: "I was not prepared when I zoomed in on his face." And Xx.jamie.lee.xx said: "Oh my gosh it almost looks like he's smiling creepily." Santiago added: "Looks like he has a side quest for you."

Another user, Leona! commented: "Cat is just trying to tell you about your car's extended warranty." And No added: "That is the sweetest face I have ever seen in my life."

Newsweek reached out to dussydussy for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC