Internet Obsessed With Real-Life Scooby Doo Dog Going on 'Adventures'

Real-life Scooby Doo doppelganger Finn never turns down an adventure, even if he is a big "coward" like his cartoon counterpart.

Finn, a malamute-boxer mix, earned fans online after a video of him watching the classic late '60s children's cartoon series while wearing the titular character's iconic collar.

While Scooby Doo is a Great Dane, Finn does a great job of reflecting the iconic character and has done since he was adopted from an animal shelter in Stanwood, Washington state.

Owner Cinema104 told Newsweek that Finn already bore a resemblance to the cartoon dog and even shared some of his clumsy mannerisms.

The Reddit user said: "He was just 4 months old with floppy ears and gangly legs. He already looked like Scoob from the series A Pup Named Scooby-Doo."

Finn's owner added: "He was, and still is, a goofy doofus. The first thing he did when we brought him home was climb into the dryer in the laundry room."

Cinema104 said Finn still "continues to pull unexpected goofy stunts" such as trying to run through a small opening in the sliding glass door that is way too small, or jump off a very thin window "only to come crashing down causing everyone in the house to jump and gasp in shock."

But Finn's clumsy attitude did result in a serious injury when he smashed his paw while on a trail, although it is unclear what caused it.

Cinema104 told Newsweek that during recovery, Finn started to watch dog-themed movies and shows and it proved to be very successful.

The Reddit user said: "Finn showed a deep fascination for anything on TV that had dogs, music, and goofy cartoon noises. Scooby Doo checked all those boxes.

"Finn had such a resemblance to Scooby Doo that even after he recovered I still couldn't resist putting on Scooby Doo and watch him watch his doppelganger on TV. I even bought him a Scooby Doo tag and blue collar."

The dog even enjoys going out on little adventures just like Scooby Doo, Cinema104 explained.

"I go hiking a lot, and I always bring Finn with me, so we seem to end up on these crazy adventures together," the Reddit user said.

"You see these pictures and videos of this massive dog, climbing around in these daring-looking places, but really Finn is just a big baby. He is a huge coward but never turns down an adventure.

"One of my favorite places to go is this ghost town in WA, and he will explore every nook and cranny, but not without tip-toeing around corners, hiding behind me when he hears distant voices from other hikers, and looking around with big worried eyes when he hears or sees something unusual."

Since being shared last month, the Reddit post featuring the video has attracted 29,500 upvotes and 164 comments.

Many of those who commented on the clip praised the dog and also dreamed up scenarios to explain his behavior.

Reddit user erbr said: "He looks confused, like 'how me on box with light?'"

Eastbayted added: "He's piecing together the clues to solve that mystery."

While Inspectorgadget4250 commented: "The big ones are so damn cute."

