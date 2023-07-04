Internet Obsessed With Squirrel Using Woman's Air Con To Cool Down

While many people may look forward to a pending heatwave, or a surge in warmer weather, surviving a steep temperature rise is no easy feat with extreme heat forcing thousands of people into cool and dark spaces every year. A group of squirrels can clearly relate, as they were captured in a social media post cooling off in the shade in front of an electric fan.

The viral video, which had been shared to TikTok on June 22, shows the squirrel pack gathering around a large fan that had been left on accidentally by the video's creator. To the amusement of the 2.7 million TikTok users who have viewed the post to date, the squirrels were seen lying on their stomachs and looking exhausted by the heat, while ensuring that their tails were perfectly positioned to be blasted by the fan's strong breeze.

"It started when we accidentally left the fan on and this little guy took full advantage," the user shared across the post.

A stock image of a squirrel. A viral video has shown how a group of squirrels came to gather at a TikTok user's woodland home to shelter from the summer heat. Getty Images

The individual behind @NutsAboutSquirrels who goes by Squirrel Lady on the platform had explained in the post that she had been trying to assemble a table on the patio of her woodland home. Squirrel Lady's cabin-style country home clearly attracts plenty of rodents, hence the namesake of her TikTok account.

The video's creator then shared that her squirrel guest used the home's patio furniture to relax.

She wrote across the post: "He's hot and over worked. Can you blame him?"

"The next day we added a fan [to cool him down while he was relaxing on the patio] in case he bought visitors, and can't forget the water," Squirrel Lady added.

Audiences are then surprised with a clip of a group of squirrels huddling around the fan. "He must have told his friends about it," Squirrel Lady joked in the post.

The video had been captioned: "Their table is being assembled today. It's their world we just live in it."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was first shared to the social media platform the TikTok post has been liked by over 190,000 users and commented on more than 800 times.

"Hope the squirrel air BnB leaves a 5 star review," one TikTok-er joked under the post.

Another user comically added: "Hey....I know a spot."

Newsweek reached out to @NutsAboutSquirrels for comment via TikTok.

