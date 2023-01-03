Internet in Stitches After Goat Breaks Into Home at Night to Be With Owner

A goat has left the internet in stitches after a video of it taking over its owner's bedroom as he was going in with his girlfriend went viral on social media.

In the viral post shared on TikTok last Tuesday by the goat's owner's girlfriend Graceewilson4_, The two can be seen laughing as they open his bedroom door to find out that his goat, named Mr. Bean, is there waiting for them by the bed.

As the couple laughs at their hilarious discovery, the goat can be heard bleating, and their dog, who is also in the room, appears to be confused about what's going on. A caption explained: "When [your boyfriend] lives on a farm..."

Although goats are traditionally thought of as farm animals, they can also make good pets, according to The Spruce Pets, a site that offers advice on caring for pets.

They are among the oldest domesticated species around the world and have lived as domestic animals for thousands of years, so they are well suited to the role. But as herd animals, they need at least one goat partner living with them, and a large fenced yard in which to roam.

As long as goats are kept clean, and in good condition with access to fresh water and proper food, there is very little question about the ethics of keeping them, says The Spruce Pets, adding that a large amount of space is necessary for goats to roam free, that's why they are best suited for farms or homes with acreage.

Smaller breeds of goats need at least 135 square feet per goat, while larger standard goat breeds need twice that much space per goat, so plan accordingly. The square footage of the space needs to be multiplied by the number of goats you have. In addition, they need both sun and shade, as well as protection from rain, snow, and wind.

The video quickly went viral, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and has so far received over 27.5 million views and 5.8 million likes.

One user, Emilyluvstesco, commented: "opens door' the goat: BAAAAHAÆ." And Maryammariano asked: "[Please] WHY IS THERE A GOAT[?]" UserkehK wrote: "Goat [really] said 'wat u looking at."

Another user, Weirdo, commented: "Even the goat was laughing." And Ryleighkazz said: "why did he 'baaa' on cue tho." altair wrote: "I don't know what I expected but it wasn't a goat."

Elin said: "ONCE THIS HAPPENED TO ME AND MY BROTHER AS A KID NO ONE WAS HOME WHILE ME AND MY BROTHER WAS SLEEPING AND THE GOAT POOPED ALL OVER THE HOUSE."

Josh thee ganache pointed out: "he laughed like it was his plan." And Whereissanya said: "imagine yall doing the deed and that [just] comes out of nowhere."

Newsweek reached out to Graceewilson4_ for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.