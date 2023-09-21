Funny

Internet in Stitches as Owner Shares Cat Reaction to Her 'Mental Breakdowns'

By
Funny Cats TikTok Mental health Pets

A cat has left the internet in stitches after his owner shared his reaction to her latest "mental breakdown" in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The post, shared on TikTok on Saturday under the username Karinegingras, shows the poster crying her heart out in front of her cat, ShereKhan, who is just hanging out in his bed by the window, and instead of looking out for her he just turns his head around, ignoring his owner's feelings and pain.

The hilarious post, which quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views, comes with a caption that says: "How my cat respond to my mental breakdown."

cat ignoring mom's feelings goes viral
A file photo of a cat by the window. A cat has gone viral on social media after his mom shared a clip of him ignoring her feelings. Getty Images

According to AKC Reunite, despite their reputation for being aloof and headstrong, cats are loving and affectionate animals, and they are beneficial to us from a mental and physical health perspective.

Its website explains: "Because of a cat's ability to calm us, lower our stress levels, and offer companionship, they are great therapy animals for a wide variety of uses and patients. While a cat isn't a substitution for medication or therapy, there's no denying the subtle positive effect on mental health.

"Their ability to reduce stress, offer companionship, heal with purrs, and offer their services as therapy animals makes them the ideal champions for mental health. So next time your cat rubs its body against you, give her a loving pat and thank her for her role in helping your mental health stay positive."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 432,000 views and 72,100 likes on the platform.

@karinegingras

🖤😒 #gingercat #catoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #chonkycat #petsoftiktok #cat #fypシ #mood #catlover #sherekhan🦁🦁🦁 #mood #cattidude #humour

♬ original sound - Jule

One user, Yamz, commented: "Cat said: it's just always something with you." And gwenwashere said: "He turned around so smoothly too to avoid further eye contact." Kitty added: "This is the fourth time today, damn girl."

Çyrine wrote: "The 'hell naaaah" turnin' away is hilarious." And nyinspring66 added: "The slow turn around is even meaner for some reason." Tyra joked: "He said girl not today, I didn't even get my snack yet."

Another user, Flower, commented: "Girl bye there she goes again with that cryin" prob how my cats feel too." And Joaida_ said: "My cat comes to see what's going on, once she realizes I'm crying she leaves and just stares at me in the corner thinking I don't see her."

Newsweek reached out to Karinegingras for comment via TikTok chat. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC