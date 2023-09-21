A cat has left the internet in stitches after his owner shared his reaction to her latest "mental breakdown" in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The post, shared on TikTok on Saturday under the username Karinegingras, shows the poster crying her heart out in front of her cat, ShereKhan, who is just hanging out in his bed by the window, and instead of looking out for her he just turns his head around, ignoring his owner's feelings and pain.

The hilarious post, which quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views, comes with a caption that says: "How my cat respond to my mental breakdown."

A file photo of a cat by the window. A cat has gone viral on social media after his mom shared a clip of him ignoring her feelings. Getty Images

According to AKC Reunite, despite their reputation for being aloof and headstrong, cats are loving and affectionate animals, and they are beneficial to us from a mental and physical health perspective.

Its website explains: "Because of a cat's ability to calm us, lower our stress levels, and offer companionship, they are great therapy animals for a wide variety of uses and patients. While a cat isn't a substitution for medication or therapy, there's no denying the subtle positive effect on mental health.

"Their ability to reduce stress, offer companionship, heal with purrs, and offer their services as therapy animals makes them the ideal champions for mental health. So next time your cat rubs its body against you, give her a loving pat and thank her for her role in helping your mental health stay positive."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 432,000 views and 72,100 likes on the platform.

One user, Yamz, commented: "Cat said: it's just always something with you." And gwenwashere said: "He turned around so smoothly too to avoid further eye contact." Kitty added: "This is the fourth time today, damn girl."

Çyrine wrote: "The 'hell naaaah" turnin' away is hilarious." And nyinspring66 added: "The slow turn around is even meaner for some reason." Tyra joked: "He said girl not today, I didn't even get my snack yet."

Another user, Flower, commented: "Girl bye there she goes again with that cryin" prob how my cats feel too." And Joaida_ said: "My cat comes to see what's going on, once she realizes I'm crying she leaves and just stares at me in the corner thinking I don't see her."

Newsweek reached out to Karinegingras for comment via TikTok chat. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.