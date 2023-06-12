Internet Amazed by the Day in the Life of a School Therapy Dog

Taking a sneak peak into someone else's life is always fascinating, and it turns out that social media isn't only intrigued by the day to day lives of other people. A TikTok account revealing the daily routine of Odie, a school therapy dog, has melted hearts and captivated viewers.

The chocolate Labrador is a certified school therapy dog who helps students when they're anxious and be their supportive friend. Odie's owner frequently shares videos of the Labrador doing "day in my life" content on the dog's dedicated TikTok account, @odiethechocolatelab.

One of the videos reveals the adorable work that Odie gets up to on a Friday, including some time with a kindergarten class, fifth graders, chewing sticks and even letting a student sit on the bed with her.

A stock image of a puppy helping school children during a class. A school therapy dog has amazed TikTok users with her daily routine of helping school students. gpointstudio/Getty Images

It certainly seems like a hard day's work for Odie, so thankfully she gets to enjoy the afternoon sunshine on her way home before taking a well-deserved nap.

Therapy dogs are a great way to offer comfort to people who need it, as they aim to improve their lives with regular visits. The US Service Animals registration highlights the incredible bond between humans and dogs, which is why therapy dogs can be so helpful for those who need the emotional support and companionship from time to time.

The organization highlights that a therapy dog is a support dog to help people in stressful situations, such as schools, hospitals or nursing homes. Spending time with the dog can ease the burden they're experiencing or help them to conduct difficult tasks.

Therapy dogs are distinctly different to service dogs however, as therapy dogs don't have to go through lots of training to learn their role. But that doesn't mean they don't need to learn a few things however, as the US Service Animals organization notes that they do need to be taught how to behave in public.

Odie appears to do an excellent job at offering support to the students in the school where she volunteers, and it seems as though she thoroughly enjoys it too.

The narration over the TikTok video says: "What can I say, I'm spoiled. They love petting me, and I love that they love to pet me."

Since the video was shared in April, it has received over 377,000 views and more than 40,000 likes on TikTok. The videos have shown social media users the incredible work that a therapy dog can do for those who need the support of a four-legged friend.

Many TikTok users have commented on the video to praise Odie's impeccable work ethic, and highlighting how useful a therapy dog can be.

One comment reads: "Every school should have one! I would be calmer."

Another person wrote: "Living the best dog life."

Someone else who also volunteers as a therapy dog owner commented: "I bring mine! I work in inner city and it is a game changer when he is there."

Newsweek reached out to @odiethechocolate lab via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.