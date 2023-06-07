Watch Golden Retriever Struggle to Leave New Friends She Made at the Beach

A golden retriever that had to run back to say goodbye to her new friends three times has moved online viewers of the video.

"Luna has always loved people," owner Audrey Wilson of Queensland, Australia, told Newsweek. "If we go for walks and people are walking behind us, she will sit and wait for them to reach us to say hello."

In a video with over 2 million views on TikTok, the beautiful moment has delighted dog lovers. "Of course it's a golden retriever," said one TikToker after watching the video. Another wrote: "Dogs are one of the true joys of the world."

During one of their daily walks, Wilson and her pup Luna, who is 6, were on the beach when the dog saw a family behind them and rushed to say hello. "They were a lovely family that really enjoyed her company too," Wilson said.

Luna the golden retriever was filmed saying goodbye to her new friends on the beach not once but three times. @goldenretriever_luna/TikTok

After some initial playtime and an appropriate amount of scratches and fuss, Luna headed back to her owner—but not before saying goodbye to her new friends properly.

Luna went back to the family on the beach three times to say goodbye.

Golden retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club, and were first recognized as a breed by the AKC in 1925.

Known for being intelligent, friendly and extremely loyal, they were first bred for hunting and field work. Today, they are a very popular family pet and often capture attention for their quirks and funny behavior.

"Dogs are angels on earth," said a TikTok user about the Luna video. Another wrote: "That's the sweetest thing! I'm sure this made their day as much as it did Luna's."

The video with millions of views is just one example of Luna's online presence. With over 596,000 followers on TikTok and a further 155,000 on Instagram, Wilson has been sharing online her life with Luna since she was a puppy.

"I started Luna's Instagram account when she was 3 months old, and at the time Instagram was becoming a trend," Wilson said. "I had my own account, but I figured my followers may not have wanted to be bombarded with so many cute dog pictures, and it was really for my own benefit in the beginning, as I wanted to create an album of Luna's personality."

As the account took off, she was struck by how many people were interested in her golden retriever.

"I am amazed at the amount of people that support pet accounts. They bring so much joy and happiness," she said. "I am blessed and so grateful to have such a beautiful dog that brings so much happiness to our followers."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.