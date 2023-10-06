Internet in Tears As Grieving Dog Is Caught Looking at Late Owner's Picture

A dog called Mocha has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her mourning her late owner two years after his death went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in September under the username Nicoleevins, Mocha can be seen sitting by a side table, looking at the pictures of her late owner, who died unexpectedly over two years ago at a young age, leaving a void in the life of his family and his beloved dog.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "We lost our oldest son, two years and 43 days ago. This is his dog, Mocha. She is sitting there looking at his pictures."

It's not unusual for dogs to grieve the loss of a person they've bonded with, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), and although they might not understand the full extent of human absence, they certainly understand the feeling of missing someone who is no longer with them.

While they may not understand the concept of loss, there are some indicators that will tell them something has changed forever, like a change in their routine or the absence of their owner.

Anxiety and stress are indicators that your dog is grieving. Other signs of grief include loss of appetite; weight loss; lack of energy; listlessness or clinginess; loss of interest in physical activity.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 486,300 views and 32,200 likes on the platform.

One user, Mily, commented: "I think she needs a pillow with his picture so she can rest easy in missing him. I'm sorry for your broken heart. stay strong." And TikTalks said: "This is why I stay. bc my dogs will have no one if I'm gone and that scares me for them."

Confidential wrote: "My biggest fear is leaving this world before my pup. He will never understand why I left him." And Pamela Gay133 said: "Mocha, you will see your boy again..."

Lisa's added: "His spirit and energy [are] right there and his dog sees him and feels him. My dog goes over to where my other dog is resting all the time and stares."

