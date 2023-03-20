Invasive Fish Species Spark 'Disaster' in Maryland

An increase in invasive fish species could pose a serious threat to native fish in Maryland as their populations increase.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has asked the federal government to declare a commercial fishery disaster in the state as several invasive species, particularly blue catfish, continue to expand and cause issues in the Chesapeake Bay, off the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Blue and flathead catfish and snakeheads are all invasive species currently living in the area. Blue catfish are of particular concern as they feast upon native species. They were first introduced to rivers in Virginia in the 1970s and 1980s for recreational fishing purposes.

But instead, the species began thriving and expanding into Chesapeake Bay tributaries. It turned out that the species were more partial to saltwater environments than initially thought.

"In recent years, the state has become increasingly concerned about the explosion in the abundance of invasive fish species in the Chesapeake Bay, including blue catfish, flathead catfish, and snakehead," Governor Moore said in a statement.

"It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry," he said.

Recent surveys from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found a decline in native species such as blue crabs and striped bass, all of which have shared their habitat with the invasive fish at some point.

Experts fear this could be due to the invasive species feasting on them. The total catch of seven native species that shared with invasive fish declined between 27 percent to 91 percent since 2012, a statement from the governor said.

At the moment, there has been no scientific evidence to determine that the invasive species has anything to do with this decline. But the state's government is becoming increasingly concerned.

"Maryland, Virginia and other Atlantic Coast states have made wise and measured changes to many of our fishery regulations to protect our iconic species, but we have an emerging crisis on our hands that could undermine those measures," Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said in a statement. "The impact of invasive species cannot be underestimated, nor can we delay action to address the damage they are causing."

If the federal government does class a fishery disaster in Maryland, the state will receive assistance to manage it.

Meanwhile, recreational anglers are being encouraged to fish for invasive species. Blue catfish is a popular species in sport fishing, and can also be eaten safely. There are no limits on the number of invasive fish species that anglers can catch.

