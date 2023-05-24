Investigators Accuse Texas Attorney General of Misconduct

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing allegations of repeated misconduct after a House committee launched an investigation earlier this year into one of the state's top Republican leaders.

The Texas House General Investigation Committee, a bi-partisan panel led by Republican State Representative Andrew Murr, launched their probe into Paxton's actions in March seeking information regarding a proposed $3.3 million whistleblower lawsuit settled for four ex-deputies who claimed they were fired after accusing the attorney general of accepting bribes and other misconduct.

The former deputies filed complaints to state and federal authorities in the fall of 2020 alleging that Paxton had abused his office to benefit Nate Paul, a real estate investor based in Austin, Texas, and a close friend and political donor of Paxton. In November 2020, the group filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the attorney general, alleging that they had been fired after bringing up concerns surrounding Paxton's relationship with Paul.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. The state's top attorney is facing a House investigation into alleged patterns of misconduct within his office. Brandon Bell/Getty

Paxton has repeatedly denied the claims, and reached the multi-million-dollar settlement with the four whistleblowers in February, writing in a statement that it was important for him to "put this issue to rest."

"I have chosen this path to save taxpayer dollars and ensure my third term as Attorney General is unburdened by unnecessary distractions," Paxton said, according to a past report from the Texas Tribune. "This settlement achieves these goals. I look forward to serving the People of Texas for the next four years free from this unfortunate sideshow."

Investigators told the House committee during a 3-hour long public hearing that Paxton likely committed crimes in order to help Paul, including potentially committing multiple felonies, reported the Tribune. The House panel gathered in private to discuss the testimonies following Wednesday's hearing but did not take any action against Paxton.

Murr said during the hearing that Paxton's payout in the lawsuit, which would have to be signed off on by state legislatures, would prevent any evidence of the attorney general's potential misconduct from being shared with the public and questioned if the settlement was a way to cover-up evidence.

"It is alarming and very serious having this discussion when millions of taxpayer dollars have been asked to remedy what is alleged to be some wrongs," Murr said, according to the Tribune's report. "That's something we have to grapple with. It's challenging."

Wednesday's hearing follows less than 24 hours after Paxton publicly clashed with House Speaker Dade Phelan over accusations that the Republican lawmaker had shown up to work while intoxicated. A video of Phelan slurring his words during a 14-hour session on the House floor last week spread quickly on social media, and critics called on the speaker to resign from office over the accusations.

Paxton joined resignation calls in a statement shared Tuesday afternoon, writing that "Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication."

A spokesperson for Phelan later told Newsweek that Paxton's resignation call was a "last ditch effort to save face" in light of the House committee's investigation into his office.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Paxton blamed Phelan's leadership for the investigation against him and again called the misconduct allegations false.

"It is not surprising that a committee appointed by liberal Speaker Dade Phelan would seek to disenfranchise Texas voters and sabotage my work as Attorney General," read the statement, which was shared to Paxton's Twitter account. "The false testimony of highly partisan Democrat lawyers with the goal of manipulating and misleading the public is reprehensible. Every allegation is easily disproved, and I look forward to continuing my fight for conservative Texas values."

Newsweek reached out to Phelan via email for comment.

Paxton has had a cloud of scandals following him since assuming the attorney general's office in 2015, including facing an indictment in state court that same year for security fraud charges from his time as a state senator. Paxton has yet to face trial for the indictment and previously pleaded not guilty. The state's top attorney was re-elected for a third term this past November.

The General Investigation Committee has the power to investigate potential misconduct by House members and other state officials and recommend their impeachment. The state House, however, has to bring impeachment proceedings against the official and removal requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate chambers.