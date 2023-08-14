Investors Are Calling Maui Wildfire Victims to Buy Their Hawaii Land

Victims of the Maui wildfires are reportedly being contacted by investors and realtors attempting to buy their land in Hawaii amid the disaster that has destroyed parts of the island.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, Kāko'o Haleakalā, an organization focused on preserving lands and native species in Hawaii, warned Maui residents of the calls by investors and realtors.

The claims made on social media come as the wildfires on the Hawaiian island continue to rage, resulting in mass evacuations, injuries to residents and damaged homes and other buildings. Officials in Maui County said in an update on Sunday night that the Maui Police Department had confirmed 96 fatalities across the island.

"I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land. How dare you do that to our community right now. If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their name, get their business name, so we can put them on blast," the person speaking in Kāko'o Haleakalā's video said.

Police tape surrounds the site of a home destroyed by the Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii, on August 13, 2023. An organization in Hawaii claimed that investors have been calling Maui residents in an effort to buy their land following the wildfires. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

"I am so frustrated, hearing since yesterday, multiple families that I know personally were reached out and offered money from investors and realtors," they continued. "Shame on you. If you are a Maui realtor contributing to that, karmas going to come and get you."

It is currently unclear which investors or realtors were attempting to call Maui residents to purchase their land. Newsweek reached out to Kāko'o Haleakalā via email for comment.

The video posted by Kāko'o Haleakalā was reposted on Instagram by Jason Momoa, the actor from Aquaman and Game of Thrones who is from Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the update on Sunday, officials in Maui County said the Upcountry/Kula Fire, which was first reported on August 8, is estimated to be around 678 acres in size and is currently 60 percent contained. The Lahaina Fire, which is estimated to be 2,170 acres in size, is currently 85 percent contained. The Pulehu/Kihei fire is now 100 percent contained.

The Associated Press previously reported that the fires in Maui have destroyed at least 2,200 structures across the island, which include many residential homes. On Sunday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced a fifth emergency proclamation in response to the fires.

"The fifth proclamation suspends additional laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery, and rebuilding. It confirms that health care facilities and professionals engaging in emergency response are immune from civil liability during the proclamation period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence, or recklessness," the governor's office said.

"It also lifts the $10 million cap on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund to respond to this emergency and discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up accommodations for displaced residents and emergency workers."

Newsweek reached out to Maui County officials via email for comment.