Iowa Woman's Box of Giraffe Poo Seized at Airport

By
Science Reporter

A woman attempting to bring giraffe feces into the U.S. to make jewelry had the poop confiscated by border control.

The woman, who was returning to Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport from a holiday to Kenya, declared the bowel movements at customs and said she was planning to make a necklace from the material.

After taking the animal mess from her, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) destroyed it "via steam sterilization per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) destruction protocol," according to a statement.

The woman said that she had made jewelry out of other animal excrement in the past, including those of a moose.

giraffe poop
U.S. Customs and Border Protection image of the giraffe feces. The feces were destroyed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"We were really a little shocked. We don't normally get fecal material in. That's not something that we see on a daily basis," Lauren Lewis, chief of agriculture for CBP at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, told Minnesota Public Radio. "Normally, we are inspecting a lot of fruits and vegetables and meats and plants that people are bringing back. So fecal material that people were intending to bring with them was an unusual declaration for us."

"Apparently when she is at home she makes jewelry out of moose droppings so when she saw giraffe droppings while on safari she thought that would be a unique addition to her craftwork I guess," Lewis said.

Animal feces can contain disease-causing microbes that are common in the country of origin, which can pose a risk to anyone exposed to them. According to the CBP statement, diseases found in ruminant feces from Kenya can include African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease. Many of these are only a threat to livestock, but some can jump to humans.

"There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office, said in the statement. "If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues."

giraffe poop
Stock image of giraffe rear legs and tail with droppings. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Anyone wishing to bring ruminant animal feces into the U.S. required a Veterinary Services Permit, which the woman did not have. Violation of this on purpose can lead to a $300 to $1,000 penalty. The woman had not realized that she required a permit, however, and declared that she was bringing the feces into the country, meaning that she would not face any sanctions.

"She did not intend to potentially affect U.S. agriculture in any way. This was just something that she did as a hobby," Lewis said. "At home, she makes jewelry out of fecal material. So she was just, she just saw something that would be an interesting addition to her hobby. Unfortunately, it's those innocuous importations that sometimes can have the biggest effect."

Do you have a science story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about animal diseases? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Jess Thomson is a Newsweek Science Reporter based in London UK. Her focus is reporting on science, technology and healthcare. She has covered weird animal behavior, space news and the impacts of climate change extensively. Jess joined Newsweek in May 2022 and previously worked at Springer Nature. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford. Languages: English.

You can get in touch with Jess by emailing j.thomson@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC