Iran Says No Talks, Ready to Help Palestinians Win by 'Force' Over Israel

As deadly violence flared in the West Bank, Iran has asserted that Palestinians could achieve their goals in the decades-long territorial dispute with Israel only through the use of force, something Tehran would support if asked.

"Based on Iran's assessment, Palestinians cannot regain their seized rights from the Israeli regime through negotiation, as the Israeli regime only responds to force," the Iranian Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek. "Therefore, Iran supports any request for assistance from the Palestinian resistance."

Clashes erupted overnight Sunday as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a rare, large-scale operation using ground and air assets to target suspected armed Palestinian factions in the occupied city of Jenin, home to a sprawling refugee camp at the heart of more than a year of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

In the latest assessment, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari counted eight Palestinians killed, all of whom were said to have been combatants, and additional injured. He told reporters Monday that the operation "to dismantle terror activities" in the camp had upturned financial and weapons infrastructure used to support militant activity.

Palestinian armed fighters take up position during a confrontation with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 3, 2023. The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale raid against the city's sprawling refugee camp, including the rare use of drone strikes to target suspected resistance factions. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images

Responding to Newsweek's question about concerns regarding Israeli archfoe Iran, which has maintained ties to a number of Palestinian factions, Hagari argued that "Iran is playing a role of negative influence" and also directly "supplying" Palestinian fighters.

"Iran has a huge motivation that there will be terror activities in the West Bank," Hagari said. "It's in the benefit of Iran. She tries to bring money and arms inside the West Bank."

Among specific Palestinian groups, Hagari said that Islamic Jihad had received "100 percent Iranian support" and that "also some of the force buildup of Hamas is based on Iranian money."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both based in the coastal Palestinian enclave of Gaza, have cultivated support among disaffected youth in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank, Jerusalem and within Israel itself.

Reached for comment regarding Hamas' position on the current clashes, a spokesperson referred Newsweek to a series of statements issued by the group's officials Monday, including political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who urged "the Palestinian people in the West Bank to support Jenin and safeguard its citizens to foil the occupation government's schemes" and Al-Qassam Brigades commander Saleh al-Arouri, who vowed that Israeli forces would face "ambushes" if they tried to storm the camp and that fighters should attempt to capture IDF soldiers.

Islamic Jihad and its military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, also issued a number of statements Monday claiming its fighters and other resistance factions injured IDF personnel, and damaged Israeli vehicles and drones, as well.

Another independent yet increasingly active faction based in the West Bank city of Nablus and known as the Lion's Den, also said in a statement Monday that it had operatives in Jenin actively fighting against Israeli troops.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.