Israel Strikes Back at Hamas With Operation 'Swords of Iron'

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it is launching "Operation Swords of Iron" to strike back against Hamas.

The militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday.

The Associated Press said that Hamas fired thousands of rockets, while dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea.

Videos on social media showed Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets. Another video appeared to show at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting "God is Great."

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was "at war".

"Citizens of Israel. We are at war, not an operation, not an escalation, a war," he said.

"This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens," Netanyahu added. He declared a mass mobilization of the country's army reserves.

"The enemy will pay a price he has never known," Netanyahu said. "In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the Home Command. We are in a war and we will win it."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of an operation called "Swords of Iron."

"The IDF is initiating a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack launched against Israel by Hamas this morning," the post said.

The Israeli military said it had launched air strikes into Gaza. "This morning, approximately 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Israeli Air Force (IAF) wrote alongside a 50-second clip on the X, showing the strikes on targets in Gaza.

"In parallel, a number of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in southern Israel. In response, the IDF has launched Operation 'Swords of Iron'. Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

The attack marks one of the most-serious escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, and the two sides have fought four wars since.

Reuters said Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media.

He called on Palestinians everywhere to fight, saying "this is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday said his people have the right to defend themselves against the "terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces," according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

