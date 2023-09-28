Ivanka Trump Called to Testify in Family's NY Fraud Case

Ivanka Trump will be called as a witness in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud case against Donald Trump and his adult sons, despite previously being listed as a defendant, court records show.

The former president's eldest daughter, who previously served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a senior advisor in his White House, was among 28 names submitted to the Superior Court of New York County on Wednesday to be called in the attorney general's case.

However, she was listed as a former Trump Organization affiliate and owner of Ivanka OPO LLC—through which she has a financial interest in the Old Post Office building in Washington D.C.—rather than a defendant in the case. Her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as her father, remain defendants.

When the complaint was originally submitted by James in September 2022, Ivanka was among the named defendants.

It remains unclear whether her role in the complaint was settled by Tuesday's ruling or whether Ivanka's testimony in the remaining elements of the case could prove damaging to her family.

"Will her testimony help or hurt?" Jeffrey Levine, attorney for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Newsweek reached out to Ivanka Trump's attorney and the office of James via email for comment.

The disclosure comes ahead of the start of a trial to determine the outstanding allegations against the elder Trump and his named associates after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday that they had overvalued several of Trump's properties—including his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and his triplex in Manhattan at the Trump Tower—in order to secure loans and business deals.

Trump and his sons responded with incredulity to the ruling, which ordered that some of Trump's business licenses in New York be rescinded over the yearslong fraud and that the companies that own his properties should be handed over to independent receivers. His lawyers have vowed to appeal the ruling.

Ivanka Trump seen at a meeting on January 13, 2023, in Surfside, Florida. Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter has gone from a defendant to a witness in his New York fraud case. MEGA /GC Images

The decision means Trump will continue to own the properties but would no longer have the authority to sell the assets or use them to secure loans. It also would make his ability to conduct business in the state of New York difficult, if not impossible.

The trial on the six outstanding allegations could begin as early as the scheduled start date of October 2, barring any delays.

Engoron will hear arguments on charges including whether Trump and the other defendants falsified business records after fraudulently overvaluing his worth, issued false financial statements and committed insurance fraud.

Earlier this month, Trump's lawyers filed a separate lawsuit accusing the judge of abusing his authority, which could push the start of the fraud trial back. Trump, his sons and attorneys have described Tuesday's decision by Engoron as politically motivated.