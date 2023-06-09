Jack Smith's Remarks on Trump Indictment: Laws 'Apply to Everyone'

Special Counsel Jack Smith said during a short briefing on Friday that laws "apply to everyone," referring to former President Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents case.

Smith, who was appointed by the Department of Justice to oversee the case, said that Trump is facing charges related to violations of U.S. national security laws and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He added that the indictment was voted by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida.

"I invite everyone to read it [the indictment] in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged," Smith said. "Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk."

Trump has been charged for the way he handled hundreds of classified documents since leaving the White House in January 2021.

Last August, the FBI recovered classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, months after he was issued a grand jury subpoena in May 2022 that required him to return all documents in his possession that were marked classified. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said he declassified the documents before taking them from the White House.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.