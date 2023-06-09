John Bolton Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him After Indictment

Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which prompted John Bolton to reference the former president's 2016 presidential campaign remarks when he vowed to protect classified information.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Trump on at least seven counts over his handling of hundreds of classified documents that he took after leaving the White House in January 2021. Last August, the FBI seized the documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, months after he was issued a grand jury subpoena in May 2022 that required him to return all documents in his possession that were marked classified. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said he declassified the documents before taking them. Special counsel Jack Smith has been appointed by the DOJ to oversee the case.

Bolton, who served as the national security adviser during the Trump administration, shared on Friday a clip of the former president making a promise during a campaign rally in 2016 about protecting classified information.

"On political corruption, we are going to restore honor to our government. In my administration, I am going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law," Trump said during his campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 18, 2016.

Then-national security adviser John Bolton attends a media briefing during the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2018, in New York City. Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which prompted Bolton to reference the former president's 2016 presidential campaign remarks when he vowed to protect classified information. Stephanie Keith/Getty

Bolton tweeted along with the clip he shared, "I agree with President Trump."

"The @GOP should adopt a rule that no one under Federal or state criminal indictment is eligible to be nominated for POTUS. It sets a very low bar that those aspiring to reach the highest office should have no trouble clearing..." the former national security adviser wrote in another tweet.

The avid Trump critic also tweeted on Friday that the former president is "clearly unfit to lead" and urged him to "drop out now" from the 2024 presidential race, adding that a second term would lead to "more criminal acts."

I agree with President Trump. https://t.co/ZhT3EShBV4 — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 9, 2023

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, also urged Trump to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race after he was indicted.

"Today, Justice is being served. Nobody is above the law. The former President will get a fair trial. The former President will be held accountable," Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, tweeted on Thursday evening. The former congressman also advised Trump in another tweet that he "should withdraw from the race in shame."

Today, Justice is being served. Nobody is above the law.



The former President will get a fair trial. The former President will be held accountable. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen told Newsweek in an email on Friday that the former president continues to show his "blatant lack of respect" for the rule of law and the Constitution.

"The 37 count indictment should concern every American and, like any other citizen, Donald needs to be held accountable for these actions," he said.

Trump's lawyer Jim Trusty told CNN on Thursday that his client is facing a charge under the Espionage Act and other charges of conspiracy and false statements, obstruction of justice, and destruction or falsification of records.

The former president reacted to the news of his indictment in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday night, accusing the Biden administration of being "corrupt," maintaining his innocence, and calling it a "dark day" for America. He added that he is scheduled to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote. "I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States ... I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

He added: "This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

Newsweek reached out by email to Trump's media office for comment.