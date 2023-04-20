Jake Gyllenhaal on Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Basically a Legend'

Jake Gyllenhaal says he wouldn't be too shy to call for a favor from his celebrity godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.

Some fans will know that, despite the two actors never having appeared in a project together, they are inextricably linked by the fact that Curtis was selected as one of Gyllenhaal's godparents (his other was Paul Newman).

Speaking to Newsweek last year, before she became an Oscar winner, Curtis said she never wanted to put Gyllenhaal in an awkward position by asking him to be in anything she does. Gyllenhaal doesn't hold such reservations.

"She has turned into an icon," Gyllenhaal told Newsweek. "I've sort of watched it and, I mean, she's always been incredible, but to watch her over the past few years turn into, basically, a legend, is something that brings me joy. It's hard to put into words."

Jake Gyllenhaal is kissed by his "Celebrity godmother" Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant" on April 17, 2023. Unique Nicole/WireImage

Gyllenhaal isn't wrong that Curtis, already a popular icon over the decades, has seen her star continue to rise.

In the last decade alone she's returned to the horror franchise Halloween, she's written multiple children's books, started two podcasts, and most notably, won an Academy Award in March 2023 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While promoting the final series of her children's podcast, Letters From Camp, she discussed her godson.

She told Newsweek in July 2022, "when Jake became an actor, I said to him one day, 'I'm your celebrity godmother. I will be here for you in any way I can to help you navigate all of this. Because I don't want anything from you.'"

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis pose together on the red carpet of his latest movie premiere in April 2023, and left they're pictured together in New York in September 2006. Unique Nicole / Marcel Thomas/WireImage / FilmMagic

Eventually, she did ask Jake to voice a brief cameo in Letters From Camp. It was made easier by the fact that he was staying next door to her in 2020 during COVID.

"I was nervous about asking Jake," Curtis said, "Because I don't want [our relationship] to be transactional."

Read more Why Celebrity Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Work With Gyllenhaal (Again) Why Celebrity Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Work With Gyllenhaal (Again)

She continued, "I don't ask him to come to movie premieres. I don't ask when people do long lead interviews in magazines, and they always say, 'Well, can we call Jake? Can we call Arnold Schwarzenegger to get quotes?' I say 'no, you can't call Jake.'"

Perhaps Curtis shouldn't have been so shy, because as evidenced by some sweet pictures of the pair, Curtis attended Gyllenhaal's recent movie premiere for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.

On April 17, 2023, proud celebrity godmother Curtis was photographed kissing a smiling Gyllenhaal on the cheek.

Gyllenhaal has started producing movies in the last few years, and he says he wouldn't hesitate to call on a favor from Curtis.

"Yeah I wouldn't be shy. I want to work with people that I love. I want to work with people I enjoy, and I will not be shy about asking, or even begging when someone is as talented and great as she is," Gyllenhaal said.

Gyllenhaal was speaking to Newsweek alongside director Guy Ritchie for the release of their new war movie "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant." It's out in movie theaters on Friday April 21, 2023.