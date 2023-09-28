Jake Paul Responds to Becoming Talking Point During Republican Debate

Jake Paul spoke out after being name checked at the GOP presidential debate.

The social media influencer turned boxer was featured in a question to Vivek Ramaswamy at Wednesday's debate in Simi Valley, California. Ramaswamy was grilled about joining video platform TikTok, after a meeting with Paul.

"TikTok Is banned on government issued devices because of its ties to the Chinese government. Yet you joined TikTok at the dinner with boxer and influencer Jake Paul. Should the commander-in-chief be so easily persuaded by an influencer?" moderator Stuart Varney asked the presidential hopeful.

Jake Paul attends the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Season-Opening game on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He was name checked at Wednesday's GOP presidential debate. Al Pereira/Getty Images North America

Ramaswamy defended himself, saying: "I have a radical idea for the Republican Party. We need to win elections. Part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are."

Paul spoke out against the question, and agreed with Ramaswamy in a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Vivek is right. If he or any other President wants to beat Trump or Biden they need the youth. It might be a shock to y'all that most 18-28 year olds don't use this platform or let alone care about politics," Paul began.

"We need our youth to VOTE and to IDENTIFY with a president. HOW does the youth (who mainly uses social to interact) identify with a president who isn't personally operating their social and is relatable to them?"

Paul continued: "I want my audience to understand the importance of this election.

"Furthermore, after launching Tik Tok (in just 2 weeks) it now has become Vivek's most viewed platform. I am the most followed American athlete on Tik Tok and command legions of American fans to engage and enact.

"Someone can be an amazing candidate with amazing policies but if they can't get into office it doesn't matter."

