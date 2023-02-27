Why Drake Lost Big Time After Tommy Fury Defeated Jake Paul

Rapper Drake has lost a $400,000 bet he had placed on the fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and former Love Island UK contestant Tommy Fury.

The pair faced off for their highly-anticipated boxing match on Sunday, February 26, in Saudi Arabia, with Fury ultimately winning on points.

Ahead of the match, Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, posted a screenshot on his Instagram page of the bet he had put on.

The social media post revealed that Drake, 36, was backing Paul, who he is friends with, and that he would have attained over $1.4 million if Paul had been victorious.

In a post-fight press conference, Paul was told about the huge bet that Drake had placed on him and joked that the wager had "cursed" him.

"F***! This is Drake's fault!" he said, per the Mail Online, adding: "Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?"

Laughing, Paul continued: "No, it's my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him—he has won a lot more money betting on me before. He's probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I'll get that [win] in the rematch."

Drake's betting history has sparked an avalanche of jokes and memes online in the past, with many referring to his bets as the "Drake curse"—as whichever side the rapper backs tends to lose.

The "curse" was broken, however, in December 2022 when he placed a $1 million bet on Argentina to win the World Cup, a feat they achieved against fellow finalists, France.

Meanwhile, Drake has teased that he will be embarking on a joint tour with 21 Savage later in 2023.

The two musicians collaborated on a joint album titled Her Loss, which was released in November 2022 and boasted tracks such as "Rich Flex," "Privileged Rappers" and "Major Distribution."

While on stage at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater in New York City back in January, Drake reportedly told the audience that he will be going on tour in the summer of 2023.

During his Apollo Theater show, Drake brought out 21 Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, and, according to Variety, told fans between songs: "We're gonna be out on the road this summer."

