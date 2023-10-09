World

Biden Official Bragged Middle East Was 'Quieter' Days Before Israel Attacks

By
World Israel at War Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Israel Jake Sullivan

A Biden official bragged about the Middle East being "quieter" just days before Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Appearing at The Atlantic Festival on September 29, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan listed off a string of achievements in the Middle East, among them how the region is "quieter today than it has been in two decades."

But eight days after those remarks, chaos unfolded in Israel as Hamas militants launched one of the most brazen operations in years, attacking attendees at a music festival, gunning down civilians on the other side of the border and holding dozens of people hostage in Gaza. A day later, Israel declared war.

Over the weekend, more than 700 people in Israel and 400 in Gaza were killed, according to the Associated Press, including at least nine United States citizens. In response, the U.S. has condemned the attacks and reiterated its support for Israel.

Biden Official Israel Quiet
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan photographed on June 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Days before fighting broke out in Israel and Gaza, Sullivan said things had been "quieter" in the Middle East. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Last month, Sullivan emphasized that his comments were reflective of the current snapshot in time and not in the context of the future, noting that "all of that can change" and that tensions between Israelis and Palestinians were among the key challenges that remain.

Aside from those caveats, however, the national security adviser told the audience, "The amount of time that I have to spend on crisis and conflict in the Middle East today, compared to any of my predecessors going back to 9/11, is significantly reduced."

"When we came into office, you had the war in Yemen raging as the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe," Sullivan said. "You had, a few months before we came in, our embassy in Baghdad stormed and Secretary of State Pompeo going out and talking about pulling out the entire American mission out of Iraq. You had Iranian groups in both Syria and Iraq firing missiles at U.S. forces—all of that's what we walked into."

He said under the Biden administration, the U.S. has aimed to depressurize, deescalate and integrate the Middle East region.

"What are we trying to do with Saudi and Israel? Reinforce, deepen and sustain that out in the future. Because we believe that regional integration and normalization between significant countries in the Middle East can create a greater and more stable foundation as we go forward," Sullivan said.

He continued, "We also believe that a necessary dimension of that is real progress for the Palestinians as well, which is an important element of the discussions that we're having with both the Israelis and the Palestinians."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC