Videos Show 'Hamas Terrorists' Abduct Woman From Peace Festival in Israel

Videos on social media show a woman, identified as a 25-year-old Israeli university student, being hauled off by "Hamas terrorists" after they launched rockets and fired into a crowd of hundreds of music festival attendees.

Noa Argamani, 25, and her boyfriend Avi Nathan were attending the 'Festival for Peace" music festival in Israel's Kibbutz Re'im near the Gaza Strip as Hamas fighters opened fire and launched rockets into the crowd, Nathan's brother Moshe Or told Israeli media. Videos on social media show the chaos as hundreds of festivalgoers attempt to flee from the blasts and gunfire. In one clip, Argamani is taken as she screams "no."

One video on X posted by the user jengelmayer shows a scene of chaos in the desert as Israelis are seen screaming and fleeing.

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a missile attack on Israel. Noa Argamani, 25, was kidnapped by "Hamas terrorists" amid a series of raids, videos show. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

The attack on the rave was part of a series of surprise raids across southern Israel on Saturday, a Jewish holiday. The sudden assault began early as Hamas fired thousands of rockets against Israel and reportedly sent fighters by land and sea in an operation declared "Al-Aqsa Flood" after the revered holy site in disputed East Jerusalem. '

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are still battling with Palestinian fighters, with an estimated 250 Israelis killed and roughly 1,600 injured as of Saturday night, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an earlier statement that the country was at war with Hamas.

As the violence ensues, people have shared videos and photos on X, formerly Twitter, showing the casualties and destruction, including a clip of the moment Israel destroyed Palestine Tower, a high-rise apartment building in Gaza.

A video shared on X shows Argamani being taken away on the back of a motorcycle by Hamas fighters as she pleads for her life, Or told Israel National News.

"Don't kill me," she said in the video shared in an X post by journalist Hananya Naftali, which amassed nearly 680,000 views. The clip also shows Nathan being detained by Hamas operatives as Argamani is taken.

"Her name is Noa," Naftali said in the post. "Her crime was going to a music festival in southern Israel. She was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. I call on the international community to act against this vicious war crime and ensure all the Israelis will return home safely."

One person on X, OilLondonTV, posted photos of the Argamani and said her whereabouts were unknown.

"Noa Argamani is currently missing and at serious risk after being kidnapped by Hamas militants from the 'Festival For Peace' in Israel and bundled onto the back of a motorbike earlier today," OilLondonTV said. "Prior to the kidnapping, she text her friend from the music festival after Hamas terrorists opened fire in the crowd. She then took shelter with her boyfriend but both of them were later found and kidnapped."

While the exact number of those captured by Palestinian fighters was unknown at the time of local media, Haaretz reports that a "substantial" number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been captured by Hamas forces as of Saturday night and that those taken were being held hostage in Gaza.