James Comer Mocked During Hearing for Losing Biden Whistleblower

Kentucky Republican James Comer was put on the spot during a House Oversight hearing on Tuesday after he admitted to losing an informant in the Biden family's alleged financial crime investigation.

While speaking during the Oversight hearing, Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, mentioned the need for hearings on gun safety. He said, "Watching parents continue to bury their children because they sent them to school, or they sent them to a movie theatre, or they went to a grocery store, or they were in a church, or they were in a synagogue is despicable."

"I know you guys are busy. I know you got stuff going on. You're trying to find, you know, the fake informant that now has gone missing. I know you're busy with that," Moskowitz added.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) pleads with the GOP to hold hearings on gun violence:



“I know you guys are busy. I know you got stuff going on. You’re trying to find, you know, the fake informant that now has gone missing. I know you’re busy with that.” pic.twitter.com/diWGToRhMN — The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2023

While speaking with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Comer said, "Well, unfortunately, we can't track down the informant." He continued, "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible."

Newsweek has reached out to Comer's office via email for comment.

However, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene followed up on Sunday saying, "Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing."

A GOP Oversight spokesperson told Newsweek on Monday, "Many key witnesses to the Biden family's influence-peddling schemes are either in court, potentially facing prison, or missing. The whistleblower who has come forward about the FBI record alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national isn't missing," the spokesperson said.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and other Republican members of the committee hold a news conference to present preliminary findings into their investigation into President Joe Biden's family on May 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Kentucky Republican James Comer was put on the spot during a House Oversight hearing on Tuesday after he admitted to losing an informant in the Biden family's alleged financial crime investigation. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Last week, House Oversight Committee Republicans released a 36-page memo accusing members of the Biden family of earning millions of dollars during Joe Biden's term as vice president under former President Barack Obama from a number of Chinese and Romanian companies they claim posed "potential threats" to the United States.

The documents released provide no evidence that Biden was ever directly involved in the alleged schemes—or even if the payments in question resulted in a tangible impact on U.S. policy.

Political analyst and Dillard University Professor Robert Collins told Newsweek on Tuesday, "The problem that Comer's committee is having is that half the country was already skeptical about their investigations before the hearings even started."

"If he cannot produce the whistleblowers in person before his committee to testify, it just raises the skepticism among his colleagues in Congress, and among the general public as well," Collins added. "If he expects his investigation to be taken seriously, he's going to need to be able to put some real credible witnesses in person before the committee."

Meanwhile, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg reacted to Moskowitz's comments on Tuesday by retweeting a video of the congressman with fingers pointing down to emphasize his remarks.