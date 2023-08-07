Celebs Speak Out After Jamie Foxx's Apology for Alleged Antisemitic Post

A host of celebrities have spoken out after Jamie Foxx issued an apology for an Instagram post that saw him accused of antisemitism.

On August 4, Oscar-winning Ray star Foxx shared a since-deleted Instagram post that read: "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

While the post received thousands of likes, a number of social-media users perceived the wording to be antisemitic. The interpretation was that Foxx's post promoted the idea of "Jewish deicide," described as "the charge that Jews bear eternal responsibility for the death of Jesus Christ," per the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

The AJC continued in its definition: "This claim is based on Matthew 27:24-25, 'His blood be on us, and on our children,' also known as the blood curse. This verse (25) has led to more Jewish suffering than any other passage in the Christian Bible."

Jamie Foxx poses in a black shirt on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A host of celebrities have weighed in on social media, after the actor was accused of promoting antisemitism in a since-deleted Instagram post. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for comment and was directed to CEO Jonathan Greenblatt's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read: "Truly appreciate @iamjamiefoxx reaching out and confirming privately what he also said publicly. His message of love for the Jewish community is crucial in this time of rising hate. We are stronger together."

Soon after the backlash, Foxx deleted the post and replaced it with an apology and a clarification on the "they" he was referring to.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," he wrote. "I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," Foxx added. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing by love always."

Celebrities Speak Out

Before Foxx shared his apology, Jennifer Aniston was one of the most prominent critics of the actor's post, after screenshots were shared suggesting that she had liked the Collateral star's initial upload.

"This really makes me sick," Aniston wrote on Instagram Stories over a screenshot of Foxx's post. "I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds—I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Foxx and Aniston via email for comment.

While Friends star Aniston was firm in distancing herself from Foxx's post, a number of other celebrities spoke out in the star's defense. Many posted that he had nothing to apologize for in the first place.

Read more Jennifer Aniston condemns antisemitism amid Jamie Foxx backlash: "Sick" Jennifer Aniston condemns antisemitism amid Jamie Foxx backlash: "Sick"

Taking aim at Aniston's swift condemnation of Foxx's post, retired basketball star Etan Thomas wrote: "If Jennifer had any Black friends she would know that 'They killed Jesus' is a phrase used in the Black Community to mean if they did that to Jesus, they will talk bad about you, lie on you, betray you, meaning [people] not Jews."

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah also weighed in on the matter, writing: "When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority."

"I'm so confused.. it's so clear what you were saying," model Winnie Harlow commented.

"This so cap," said rapper Waka Flocka Flame, using slang to call the accusations leveled against Foxx disingenuous.

"I think most of us were very clear in exactly what you meant," wrote R&B star Keisha Epps, before explaining Foxx's post. "'If Jesus being who he is was killed, why should I expect anything different when it comes to me?'"

Addressing Foxx directly, the singer added: "Besides that, we know you don't have a hate bone in your body AND I just want to stay basking in the blessings of all that you just went through and that you are here with us!!!!! ALL LOVE."

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris responded by sharing a brief message of support for Foxx that read: "Love you bro!!! Waitin' on ya!!" The movie You People, which was directed by Barris, weathered accusations of promoting antisemitism earlier this year.

Musician Chantae Vetrice wrote: "As a Black Jewish woman and a [woman] in entertainment, I accept the apology and I believe you didn't mean any harm in what you said. Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise and this is the state we are in. Continue BEING YOU. You've always been one of the best."

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei also weighed in on the furor, commenting that Foxx "is one of the nicest people I've met in my life. He doesn't even know me and every time we meet, he's the kindest most polite person ever. This Jew isn't offended. I think the societies are a little overly sensitive since the whole Yeezy debacle."

Back in October, sportswear giant Adidas announced that it would no longer produce Yeezy products amid controversy over Kanye West's string of antisemitic comments. He wrote on Twitter, now X, on October 3 that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

The fallout for West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, saw the musician and fashion designer's net worth plummet dramatically as a host of businesses distanced themselves from him.