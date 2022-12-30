Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election

Donald Trump's emotional volatility was under review as the January 6 House committee sifted through witness testimony and various evidence of Trump's involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

According to testimony transcripts from Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner, apparently the former president didn't reveal much emotion at all when learning he lost his 2020 presidential bid.

The committee recently referred Trump for four criminal charges—obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection—to the Department of Justice, but so far, no charges have been filed against the former president.

Kushner said that Trump didn't react with frustration, anger or sadness when he learned he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Instead, it seems the former president didn't react much at all.

On Friday, Washington Examiner reporter Cami Mondeaux tweeted a transcript showing testimony of Kushner's responses to the committee asking about Trump's reaction the moment he learned that he lost his reelection campaign.

Testimony from Jared Kushner to the Jan. 6 committee reveals the moment WH officials told Trump the 2020 election was called in Biden's favor.



Kushner (identified as "A") notes Trump did not seem angry or sad during the phone call. pic.twitter.com/9q0u2VWNQq — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) December 30, 2022

When asked about Trump's emotional response upon learning of his loss, Kushner said he didn't remember that the former president had one.

"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards, in the sense that he was just taking the information and going back to what he was doing," Kushner said in the transcript.

When asked if he knew whether Trump was surprised at the news, Kushner responded, "I don't know."

Following the news of Biden's win, Trump repeatedly claimed that the election had been stolen and that he was the true winner of the election.

Those claims culminated in a riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol a few weeks before Biden was going to be inaugurated. The House select committee has been interviewing witnesses to learn if Trump purposefully incited violence before the riot.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, served as a senior adviser to Trump during his presidency. Ivanka also served as a senior adviser to her father. However, the couple won't be involved with Trump's 2024 campaign, although reports show varying reasons why.

Kushner attended Trump's 2024 presidential campaign announcement at his home in Mar-a-Lago but Ivanka didn't, citing that she planned to stay with the couple's children instead. Shortly after, the New York Post published a story saying Kushner refused to participate in Trump's campaign after Trump met with hip-hop artist Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist.

However, Trump denied the reports in a post on Truth Social, saying he specifically asked Kushner and Ivanka not to get involved in the 2024 campaign because it would be "too mean and nasty."

