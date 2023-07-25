News

Jason Aldean Removes Clips From 'Small Town' Video—This Is What He Took Out

Jason Aldean Country music Black Lives Matter Video

Strategic edits to Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" music video appear to have been made after the country music star received praise from conservatives for refusing to cave to the "woke mob."

Aldean hás been under fire from critics since releasing the controversial video this month, sparking accusations of racism and the promotion of gun violence. He has also been praised by prominent conservatives including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday, the video—which features scenes of Aldean performing outside a courthouse where a white mob killed a Black man in 1927—appeared to have been altered to remove footage from Fox 5 Atlanta's coverage of a "Black Lives Matter" protest and another news broadcast.

Toward the beginning of the video, the original version showed images from the Fox 5 broadcast projected onto the side of the courthouse. The revised video replaces the projected image with a short close-up clip of a person lighting a Molotov cocktail.

Jason Aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia, center, was removed. The Molotov cocktail clip, left, replaced the Fox footage, and Aldean singing, right, follows. YouTube
jason aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia was removed. The image above shows clips from the edited music video, including the new transition between scenes now that the Fox 5 footage has been removed. YouTube
jason aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia was removed. The image above shows a clip of some of the footage that was removed. YouTube

Fox 5 footage featuring protesters and a chyron reading "State of Emergency Declared in Georgia" also appeared at the 1:21 mark in the original video. The new version replaces the footage with additional images of Aldean and his band performing outside the courthouse.

Jason Aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia was removed. The image above shows clips from the original music, including the scene right before the edited footage, the original footage, and the scene from right after the now-removed footage. YouTube
jason aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia was removed. The image above shows clips from the edited music video, showing the transition of the video's footage now that the Fox 5 clip has been removed. YouTube
Jason aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try This in a Small Town" was edited and a clip from Fox 5's coverage of a riot in Georgia was removed. The image above shows a screenshot of the clip that was removed from the video. YouTube

The last major edit removes a clip from an unknown news broadcast about farmers dropping their crops to aid "a friend in need." In the revised video, more footage of Aldean performing replaces the appearance of a man saying, "It's what this community and a lot of farm communities stand for: Somebody needs some help, they'll get it."

It was unclear whether Aldean or his management removed the clips in response to backlash over the video or if the clips were removed due to rights issues and possible requests from the news channels.

1 of 3
jason aldean small town music video
Jason Aldean's music video for "Try That in a Small Town" was edited and several pieces of footage were removed, including clips of the man above. YouTube

Newsweek has reached out to Aldean's agent via email and to Fox 5 Atlanta via phone for comment.

Read more

Backlash to the controversial video did appear to result in it being removed from rotation on Country Music Television (CMT), prompting some to accuse the channel of "pulling a Bud Light."

Aldean called the accusations of racism "not only meritless, but dangerous" in a tweet, while adding that there is "not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it" and "there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage."

On Monday, Aldean shared a new video to Twitter that touted the popularity of "Try That in a Small Town" on his current concert tour, with the singer appearing on stage to tell his fans that "the people have spoken" and approved of the song.

Criticism over the purported promotion of gun violence in the song has been particularly pointed since Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2017, when the nation's worst-ever mass shooting resulted in 60 deaths and over 400 injuries.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC