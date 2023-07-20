Celebrities Take Sides in Jason Aldean Song Controversy

Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town" is dividing opinions among the celebrity community, with many speaking out for and against the country music singer.

His latest track and its music video have received criticism for his pro-gun stance and violent themes. Social media users called the lyrics "very scary" but despite the backlash, Aldean's song topped the charts.

Country Music Television has removed the song, resulting in fans calling for a boycott of the channel.

From left, former President Donald Trump, Andy Richter, Sheryl Crow and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Celebrities have spoken out in support and against Jason Aldean's (center) new song "Try That in a Small Town." Getty Images / WireImage

The polarizing song has caused a number of high-profile people to comment on "Try That in a Small Town."

What Jason Aldean Has Said:

Aldean addressed the criticism with a lengthy Twitter post on July 18.

He wrote: "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it—and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage—and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music—this one goes too far.

"As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives—and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.

"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to—that's what this song is about."

His wife, Brittany Aldean, seemingly responded to the recent backlash posting a short statement on social media on July 19. "Never apologize for speaking the truth," she said.

Celebrities Speaking Out Against Jason Aldean:

Sheryl Crow

Musician Crow disagreed with Aldean's song, calling its message "just lame" on Twitter on July 19.

"I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It's just lame," Crow said.

LeVar Burton

Burton shared his frustration with Aldean, pointing out how he chose to shoot the music video at the Maury County Courthouse where an 18-year-old Black man was lynched in 1927.

"Good morning, y'all... to everyone except @Jason_Aldean!" Burton tweeted on July 18.

Shannon Watts

Popular speaker and author Watts was stern when responding directly to Aldean's statement on July 18.

"Translation: Jason Aldean simply wants to return to a time in America when 'good old boys' could shoot or beat the shit out of people who they didn't think belonged in their town. Also, this song is two months old and now far past the legal song judgment period. Good day," Watts wrote on Twitter.

Jason Isbell

Grammy award winning musician and actor Isbell took issue with Aldean too in a tweet written on July 19. His criticism wasn't related to the song's subject matter though.

"Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That's what we try in my small town," Isbell said.

Andy Richter

Comedian and longtime talk show host sidekick Richter also spoke at length about Aldean's song and assertions about small towns in America.

Conan O'Brien's right hand man wrote on Twitter late on July 19: "One striking thing to me about the Jason Aldean publicity salad is that it perfectly mirrors the bad faith in which the right & the gop communicate. I grew up in a small town, so I still speak whiteness, and to act like 'in a small town we take care of our own' doesn't mean exactly what I know it to mean is laughable. And someone should also note that for a benign, pro-community message, it features almost nothing else but implied violence.

"It's such a s*****, cynically-conceived song. It's a shame it's getting all this attention.

"I also think it must be disheartening for any Black country performer, because this whole thing was signed off on by countless Nashville establishment types (as the song is 100 percent corporate-approved). To know that your industry sees this as an acceptable business decision must suck.

"They should've just called it 'I'm A-Skeered!'"

Celebrities in Support of Jason Aldean:

While some have spoken out against Aldean, many high-profile people has offered their support, including an ex president.

Donald J. Trump

The former president mentioned Aldean on his social network site Truth Social late on July 19.

"Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!" Trump said.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke up on Twitter on the same day, sharing the music video for his followers.

"How on earth is this video controversial? Why would @cmt take it down? Support @Jason_Aldean and other artists who have the guts to tell the truth... watch it, download it, and push back against the bs," Trump Jr. said.

Kevin Sorbo

Former Hercules actor, turned regular pro-Christianity movie star Sorbo used sarcasm to make his point.

He wrote on Twitter: "Jason Aldean's newest single 'Try That In A Small Town' is offensive so we won't play that... up next, 'WAP' by Cardi B."

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor DeSantis offered his support to Aldean too by retweeting his lengthy statement.

On July 19, he wrote on Twitter: "When the media attacks you, you're doing something right. @Jason_Aldean has nothing to apologize for."

Travis Tritt

Grammy Award-winning musician Tritt offered his friend his support, telling him to ignore the social media haters.

On July 19, he wrote on Twitter: "I would also like to remind my friend, @Jason_Aldean that Twitter and social media in general is not a real place. The views shared by many accounts on this platform are not actually representative of the vast majority of the population of this country. Say what you want to say and be who you want to be. Damn the social media torpedoes."

Lauren Boebert

Republican politician Lauren Boebert told her 2.6 million followers that despite the backlash, Aldean's song was a hit.

In a tweet, the Colorado representative wrote: "The iTunes charts have spoken—Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' is number one. Whenever they try and censor us, we only go stronger. Time for CMT to get the Bud Light treatment."