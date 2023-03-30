Jeep Rolls Out 7 Wild Concepts For 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari

The Easter Jeep Safari (April 1-9) is an annual event held every year around the holiday in the rocky, sandy, Moab, Utah area. The event is hosted by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers off-road club, but has been coopted by Jeep, which shows off handfuls of concepts at every event. This year the Stellantis brand is bringing seven concepts, based on different offerings from the brand.

Anything Jeep includes in the (now 57th) annual event is four-wheel drive and features a Trail Rated badge. To earn that badge the vehicle "must be capable of passing a series of grueling tests to prove its ability to withstand tough terrain, harsh conditions and inclement weather."

"Our annual trip to Moab allows us to showcase the latest selection of custom and authentic, quality-tested Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care in a press release.

"Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our growing portfolio of factory-tested and factory-backed parts and accessories are specifically designed and engineered to face the toughest trails in the world."

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

The third iteration of the Wrangler Magneto is based on the two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and features a custom-built axial flux electric motor that connects to a six-speed manual transmission. The first iteration made 285 horsepower (hp) and 273 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque.

The new model allows the driver to pick between two outputs, the original and the new tune with 650 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque. The 4x4 has brake regeneration that can be turned on and off depending on the situation. The hill decent mode offers one-pedal off-road driving. The driver just points the vehicle down a hill and the Magneto holds the speed at a low setting.

It also features Dynatrac 60 front axles (5.38:1 ratio), Dynatrac 80 rear axles (5.38:1 ratio), 20-inch off-road beadlock wheels, 40-inch mud terrain tires and a custom 3-inch lift, all of which helps over the boulders at Moab.

The Jeep Magneto 3.0 has been modified with the door swept back an additional six inches. The B-pillar was moved rearward to make way for a custom anti-roll bar. The front fender was stretched back and the windshield has been raked back 12 degrees. It also features an updated paint scheme and retrimmed leather seats.

Jeep Scrambler 392

The Jeep Scrambler is based on the 1981 vehicle of the same name. It was Jeep's first convertible compact truck. It was similar to the CJ-7, but with a longer wheelbase.

As the name implies it features a 392-cubic inch V8 making 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It started as a four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, but received custom carbon bodywork while two doors were deleted. Like the Magneto, the windshield is raked back and lands on a lower roof.

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept comes with the newly released AccuAir air suspension kit, which allows an adjustable suspension lift ranging from 1.5 inches up to 5.5 inches and can be adjusted on the fly. The most noticeable trick is its tinted clear hood insert so passersby can see the engine.

The Scrambler concept rolls on 40-inch tires with custom 20-inch rims. The rims and tow hooks are in a color called Brass Monkey. The exterior of the concept is painted in Sublime green, while the interior boasts custom seats with plaid blue inserts and green stitching.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

Another trip down memory lane leads to this year's Resto-mod concept build. First introduced in 1974, The Jeep Cherokee (SJ) was first introduced in 1974 as a a sporty, two-door version of the Wagoneer with bucket seats, a sports steering wheel and racy detailing. Later a more capable off-road version followed.

The new concept pays homage to the past vehicle with Jeep reimagining the Cherokee for the modern era. It bought a rough '78 Cherokee and combined it with a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. Jeep modified the original body and gave it a 1970s-theme multicolor paint scheme.

Under the hood, the '78 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept has Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, which features two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to a 4:1 transfer case.

This concept has 37-inch tires wrapped around custom 17-inch "slotted mag" style wheels. The concept's custom interior has low-back leather-trimmed seats along with a four-point safety cage. The rear cargo area now houses a full-size spare tire.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe concept comes in a wild magenta-like colors, following the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the special-run, limited-edition Tuscadero (pink) exterior paint color that debuted in 2021.

The concept features gloss black interior and exterior accents to play off the magenta color. Like the other 4xe concept this Rubicon has two electric motors and a gas engine combining for 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep says the signature seven-slot grille was borrowed from the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary model. The hood has a graphic that ties into the interior theme.

It also features Jeep's adjustable AccuAir air suspension kit to allow clearance for the 37-inch tires and 17-inch, high gloss black wheels from American Expedition Vehicles. AEV also provided the front and rear bumpers, differential covers and a Warn Zeon winch.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overland concept features the new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, delivering 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, Jeeps says it beats the competitions V8s and turbocharged six-cylinder engines in fuel economy.

The concept comes with a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft attached to the roof. The tent unfolds in 10 seconds from the inside by pushing up with one arm. The Jeep design team removed the second- and third-row seats to make room for a weatherproof, pass-thru entrance from the lower third-row seating area. The tent features sleeping space for two people and plenty of windows to take in the view.

The concept's truck bed-lined cargo floor handles outdoor elements and is easy to clean. Creature comforts include two oversized beanbags, a plush throw rug, pillows and custom, ambient interior lighting. The spacious interior also provides space for bikes and gear.

As for going off road Grand Wagoneer Overland has a winch, two sets of custom laser lights, larger wheel openings with flares, and custom front and rear bumpers that allow for steeper inclines and declines. This concept has 35-inch tires and 18-inch wheels giving it a 1.5-inch lift over the standard Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure

The Departure concept starts with a Wrangler 4xe and hybrid powertrain, and adds Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) from Mopar. It has a custom spare wheel and tire mount inside the cargo area allowing the Jeep to get up and down steeper hills without scraping. When needed, that wheel can also be flipped outside for more storage.

It has 37-inch tires with 17-inch Vintage Bronze KMC Impact OL wheels. It's also lifted 2 inches and has performance shocks from Bilstein. A tubular grille guard does double duty, folding down as a bench and hiding a Warn winch. New flat fender flares accommodate larger wheels and can be removed in extreme situation.

The Wrangler 4xe Departure concept also has a three, 11-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, which can pivot forward when the windshield is folded down. The open-air, tube-door Jeep has custom rock rails with slider tubes that protect the body from errant rocks. It also features Molle panels that attach to the sport bar and body tub, which allow more storage mounting points.

The exterior color is called Dark Harbor blue while the interior comes with Acorn Squash Nappa leather contrasted with Carnegie Hall brown Nappa leather. The Departure concept also comes equipped with a concept instrument panel accessory rail to mount phones or accessories. As with all Wranglers, the concept has floor drains for easy cleaning.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Finally, the Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn, complete with retro logo and Solar Flash Yellow paint, features a 3.6-liter six-cylinder and a 2-inch lift kit with Bilstein shocks. It again rides on 37-inch tires with 17-inch wheels.

The Sideburn also comes with the fold down grille that turns into a bench, as well as a winch for pulling itself out of tough jams. It has the same lights at the Departure concept, which are removable when the windshield is folded.

The sport bar, made of carbon fiber and steel, features steps for easy access to rooftop and bed gear. It also features tie downs for more storage options. Totes can be locked and secured with the tie downs while four T-rack rails allow bike, kayak and other mounts. The protected bed features more panels for storage in addition to the spare wheel and tire. A pair of extra fuel cans are molded into the bodywork for when drivers need extra gas on the trail.

Inside, armrest, shift boots, parking brake handle and half-door pull straps are trimmed in a red-brown Vienesse Relicate Nappa leather with accent stitching. Those accents continue into the dashboard. New custom instrument panel bezels feature 3D topographical map of Moab in with dark-silver trails. More cabin accents come in Atomic Silver.

All seven concepts can be seen out on the trails with Jeep employees in tow April 1-9, in and around Moab. Jeep rarely builds these concepts after launch, instead using them as a test bed for accessories and performance parts. They also gauge public interest on new looks and colors.