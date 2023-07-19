Oklahoma is set to execute a 51-year-old man for killing a woman in 1995.

Jemaine Cannon's execution by lethal injection is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Cannon was sentenced to death in 1996 after being convicted of the fatal stabbing of Sharonda Clark, 20.

In February 1995 he was living with Clark, a mother of two, after escaping from a prison work center in southwest Oklahoma. He had been serving a 15-year-sentence in connection with a violent assault on another woman in 1990.

Clark's body was found on February 5, 1995, after she was reporting missing when she did not pick up her children from daycare. Cannon was apprehended two days later in Michigan.

At a hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, Cannon and his attorney, Mark Henricksen, said Cannon had killed Clark in self-defense after she attacked him to keep him from leaving the Tulsa apartment they shared.

Henricksen also suggested that Cannon's trial and appellate attorneys had been ineffective for not presenting evidence that supported his self-defense claim.

Prosecutors from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office rejected the idea that Cannon had acted in self-defense.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said evidence showed that Clark had been stabbed three times in the throat and that the knife broke after she was stabbed once in the chest. She was then dragged into the bathroom and left to die, Drummond said.

He added that Cannon had a long history of violence against women, including the 1990 assault for which he was imprisoned.

In June the parole board voted 3-2 against clemency for Cannon.

Drummond welcomed the decision. "I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who brutally murdered Sharonda Clark and deprived her two young children of their mother," he said in a statement at the time.

"Justice will be served when the death penalty is carried out July 20."

Oklahoma has put eight men to death since resuming lethal injections in October 2021 following a six-year moratorium prompted by a series of flawed executions.

Last year then attorney general John O'Connor asked the state Court of Criminal Appeals to schedule 25 executions, spaced about a month apart, after a federal judge rejected a challenge to the Oklahoma lethal injection protocol.

But earlier this year the court granted Drummond's request to slow down the pace of executions. The last inmate put to death in Oklahoma was Scott Eizember in January.

"It's been more than six months without an execution in Oklahoma, and things are no different than when they were doing one every month in the latter part of 2022," Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, told Newsweek.

Pointing to the results of a February poll, Bonowitz said: "In fact, 78 percent of Oklahomans support a halt to executions while the legislature implements the more than 40 recommendations of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission. If they won't fix it, they should end it—and soon, because the next guy in line has a solid actual innocence claim that no court will entertain."

The next inmate scheduled for execution in Oklahoma is Anthony Sanchez on September 21.