Jenna Ellis Pleads for Donations As Trump Allegedly Won't Pay Legal Fees

Jenna Ellis, a former member of Donald Trump's legal team who was one of 19 indicted on Monday over an alleged plot to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election result, has raised more than $10,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign for her legal fees.

It follows reports that Trump is refusing to provide her with financial assistance, in response to Ellis' vocal support for his Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis. Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the reports.

On Monday Trump and 18 of his associates were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over claims they broke the law while trying to block President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia. Trump has strongly denied any wrongdoing, with his legal team describing the allegations as "flawed and unconstitutional" in a statement.

Jenna Ellis speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. on November 19, 2020. Ellis is crowdfunding her legal fees after being indicted over her alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, following reports Donald Trump is refusing to support her financially. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY

Ellis has been charged with two counts, one of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and the other of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which was introduced to fight organized crime and carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

In response to the allegations against her Ellis tweeted: "The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support."

Ellis has made no mention of being financially cut off by Trump due to her support for DeSantis. However, John Cardillo, a DeSantis-supporting conservative influencer, claimed she had.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "Just found out from very solid sources that Trump's PAC won't assist Jenna Ellis with one penny of legal fees because she has been complimentary and supportive of DeSantis.

"So you can spend nearly a decade being unwaveringly loyal to Trump then get indicted because you worked for him, and he will abandon you and force you into bankruptcy if you change your mind about the best direction for the country. There is nothing remotely loyal or patriotic about that."

Laura Loomer, a pro-Trump commentator with more than 493,000 followers on X, also suggested "professional liar and Trump backstabber" Ellis was not receiving financial support due to her refusal to back the former president in the 2024 race.

Addressing Ellis, she wrote: "You didn't stay loyal to President Trump, and now you're going to learn the hard way by having to pay for your own legal fees. Next time try being loyal to the people who brought you to the dance, and you won't have such big problems."

Newsweek approached Ellis and Trump for comment, via email and online press inquiry form respectively, at 5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. This article will be updated if any reply is received.

On Tuesday, Ellis appealed for donations to her legal fund on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding website.

Her profile states: "This is the OFFICIAL crowdfunding support page for Jenna Ellis, created by her legal team.

"Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump, is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law. Help her fight back and stand for the truth!"

As of 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday she had raised $10,829 via the platform.

According to Meidastouch, a self-styled "pro-democracy" media outlet, Trump is refusing to help pay for Ellis' legal team.

The publication wrote: "While the Trump campaign PAC has turned into a slush fund for grandma and grandpa MAGA (Make America Great Again) to send their social security money to pay for lawyers, Jenna is reportedly being frozen out.

"Why is Trump abandoning poor Jenna? She committed the unpardonable sin of supporting Ron DeSantis for president.

"And, of course, you know what happens next. That's right, a GoFundMe. No self-respecting former MAGA cultist could ever be expected to pay their own legal bills. It just isn't seemly."

Meidastouch did not provide any evidence that Trump has refused to support Ellis due to her backing DeSantis.

