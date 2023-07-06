Culture

Jennifer Garner Accused of Being 'Racist' After Old Video Goes Viral

By
Culture Conan O'Brien Ethiopia Africa Racism

Actress Jennifer Garner has been accused of racism after an old clip of her on a late-night talk show resurfaced.

Garner, 51, appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in February 2003 to promote her action film, Daredevil.

During her appearance, she shared an anecdote about how her co-star, Colin Farrell, got a bit too aggressive in a scene where they were supposed to be kissing and she ended up with a swollen lip the next day.

"There was this moment that the director added where he thought it would be cool if Colin just nibbled on my lip and, I mean there's a lot there to nibble on granted, but every single take, he would go from like a little nibble to...," Garner told O'Brien and started making gnawing sounds to mimic Farrell's actions.

mursi woman and jennifer garner
A Mursi tribe woman with a lip plate on January 3, 2014, in Ethiopia. Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at an event on June 3, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Garner has been accused of racism after an old clip of her on a late-night talk show resurfaced. Eric Lafforgue/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She then joked that by the end of shooting the scene, Farrell was treating her lip like a meal "and pulling it out and putting ketchup on it."

It was in her next comments and that some people took offense.

"The next morning I woke up...and I walk out into the living room when my [now ex] husband Scott [Foley] sitting there [in shock]," Garner explained before adding, "and Colin said my lip looked like one of those African women with a plate in their mouths."

Garner followed the comment by acting as though she still had a swollen lip, rolled her eyes back and made "monkey noises," according to one Twitter user as a way of imitating the women.

Newsweek has reached out to Garner's representatives by email for comment.

The African women Garner was referring to are those of the Mursi tribe who live in Omo Valley, Ethiopia. They are well known for wearing big wooden plates in their lips, which in their culture is a sign of beauty, according to the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO).

The plate is a great source of pride and "powerful visual marker of Mursi identity," which also marks a commitment to a woman's husband because it is worn with great pride when serving him food, the ICDO added on its website.

The interview resurfaced on Twitter, with some taking offense to Garner's comments and actions when it seemed she was imitating the Mursi women in a derogatory way, although others came to her defense.

"I can't see Jennifer Garner the same after this video. I'm sorry but I didn't know she was racist 😭," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: "Did Jennifer Garner have to make the monkey noises, too?"

And a third wrote: "Finding out Jennifer Garner was racist was a sad day for me ngl."

Others rejected any accusations of racism.

"Omg y'all are reaching. Some JLO fan accounts share this clip and now let's run with it. Lame. We have real racism to worry about - this ain't it," one wrote.

"Nothing racist about it. At all. She was drawing a comparison to illustrate her situation.
We have enough real racism going on. We don't need to try to reach so far for it.
Side note: Jennifer Garner is one of the most non-problematic celebrities around," another wrote.

Read more

Update, 7/6/23, 11:30 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional reaction.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC