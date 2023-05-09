Ken Jennings Worried About New 'Jeopardy!' Clues

Ken Jennings, the host of the popular game show Jeopardy!, said this week that he was worried about some clues in the new upcoming Jeopardy! Masters series.

While appearing on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, Jennings, the former winner of the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time series, spoke about the show's new challenge and said, "I looked at these clues and I told the writers, 'This stuff is too hard, these folks aren't gonna know this.' You know, I was stumped and yet during the show, these six know everything."

The comments by Jennings come just ahead of Tuesday night's airing of the first episode of the Jeopardy! Masters series which Jennings will host. Following the death of Alex Trebek in 2020, Jeopardy! named Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the show's new hosts.

Ken Jennings attends ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 08, 2020, in Pasadena, California. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Jennings said that some clues in the new 'Jeopardy! Masters' series have "stumped" him. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

According to the show, the Masters series will feature six of the show's "highest ranked champions" "for a chance to win $500,000, the Trebek Trophy, and the title of 2023 Jeopardy! Masters Champion."

The six contestants are Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey.

.@KenJennings says he was "stumped" by some of the #JeopardyMasters clues: "I looked at these clues and I told the writers, I said, 'This stuff is too hard.'" pic.twitter.com/srApVdXxhm — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 9, 2023

"Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes containing two half-hour games, the six champions will compete across a series of league-style games that follow the standard J! structure: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!," the show explained on its website.

Following the first seven episodes of the Masters series, four of the top six players will advance to a semifinal where one player will be eliminated from contention. "The championship culminates with the top three players competing in the Masters' Finals for the ultimate win," the show said.

In each game, players will receive points with the first place player receiving three points, the second place receiving one point, and the third place receiving zero.

"Up until the Finals, eliminations and prizing will be determined by cumulative 'match points,' with the Finals being determined by traditional dollar value scores: a two-game 'total point affair' as in other Jeopardy! tournament finals," per the show's rules.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Jennings spoke about his first appearance on Jeopardy! and how much has changed since being named the show's host.

"I didn't know how my life was going to change, obviously. Jeopardy! was my favorite show as a kid. I just wanted to go on once and I didn't want to be one of those people that are in the red at the end of Double Jeopardy," Jennings said. "The fact that I'm still associated with my favorite show 20 years later... I have to pinch myself."

Newsweek reached out to the show via email for comment.