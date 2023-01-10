Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael's Controversial Message To Rihanna

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael broke away from his script to send an impromptu message to Rihanna who sat live in the audience.

Rihanna attended the 80th Golden Globes with her partner A$AP Rocky because she was nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture for "Lift Me Up." The song featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It was her first new music since her 2016 album, Anti, and it has become a running theme for journalists and fans to pester her about when she will release a new album.

But when Carmichael appeared onstage to introduce the next presenter, he decided to take a moment to speak to the Barbadian singer directly.

"Only because I think Rihanna is here and I'm gonna say something controversial," he started, as the camera cut to a very nervous-looking Rihanna sitting in the audience.

"I will actually get in trouble for this. Rihanna, you take all the time you want to get that album out, girl. Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing."

He then jumped straight back into introducing the next presenter as the audience laughed.

Carmichael was not the only person onstage to give a shoutout to Rihanna during the ceremony.

Actress Niecy Nash also took a back from presenting awards to tell Rihanna, "I dressed as you for Halloween."

Some fans were given hope that Rihanna might release new music soon when it was revealed she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna confirmed the news via Twitter in September last year. The simple post showed a photo of the singer's instantly recognizable tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. Although it's Rihanna's Halftime show debut, it was not the first time she was asked to do it.

In 2019, the singer turned down the opportunity to lead the 2020 show, which was then headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Rihanna cited the NFL's treatment of former San Francisco 49ers player and civil rights activist, Colin Kaepernick, as the reason for saying no.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016. The controversy is believed to have contributed to his departure from San Francisco and his subsequent inability to sign with another NFL team.

"I couldn't dare do that. For what?" Rihanna said to Vogue in 2019. "Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."