Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Scientology Joke Gets Shocked Gasps

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took aim at Scientology and its leadership in a joke during Tuesday's ceremony.

Carmichael took to the stage to introduce Top Gun: Maverick starsJay Ellis and Glen Powell who were there to present an award.

The comedian was cradling three Golden Globe Awards as he spoke and joked that he'd found them backstage.

He said they were the three Golden Globes Tom Cruise returned during a widespread boycott after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became embroiled in a diversity, racism and corruption scandal.

Tom Cruise famously returned his three Golden Globe Awards for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia. His most recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, is nominated in the best drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Carmichael then took aim at the controversial religion of Scientology, of which Cruise is one of the most famous members.

"I'm just the host briefly, whatever, but I have a good idea, I think maybe you take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," he joked, as the crowd reacted with gasps of shock.

Miscavige is the wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology. She has not been seen in public since 2007.

Her lawyers said she was living in a private Church of Scientology residence, but actress and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini filed a missing person's report with the Los Angeles PoliceDepartment (LAPD) in 2013. The department claimed to find her days later,according to the Daily Beast.

Prosecuting lawyers have said the Scientology leader David Miscavige has evaded them and they've been unable to serve him with papers, according to court filings The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Viewers watching the Golden Globes at home praised Carmichael for his bold swing at Scientology.

"Twitter how is this not blowing up more?!?! I expected to come here and see this all over the place!! Do people not know how savage this joke was?!?! WHERE IS SHELLY?!" tweeted one fan.

Another added: "When you make a Shelly Miscavige joke and no one laughs because Scientology isn't over."

And a third wrote: "Jerrod Carmichael's Shelly Miscavige joke let's me know he gives zero f**** and I am here for it."

Cruise returned his three Golden Globe Awards in 2021 as major celebrities, PR firms, streaming services and studios wrote to the HFPA, calling for it to make reforms.

The 2022 Golden Globes was not telecast after people decided to boycott the event because of the HFPA's lack of diversity. For decades, the HFPA didn't have any Black journalists among its 87 members who represented 55 nations. The group hadn't included a Black member since at least 2002, when former association president and board chair Meher Tatna joined.

The HFPA was also marred by accusations of corruption and bribery.