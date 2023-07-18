Jesse Watters' Mom Warns 'Honeybun' Son to Dodge 'Conspiracy Rabbit Holes'

The mother of Fox News host Jesse Watters has urged her "honeybun" son to avoid falling down "conspiracy rabbit holes," warning that he could be putting his job in jeopardy.

Dr. Anne Watters, a child psychologist with a progressive political stance that starkly contrasts with that of her conservative son, called in to Jesse Watters Primetime for an on-air chat with him on Monday. She congratulated her son for hosting his show's first broadcast in the 8 p.m. time slot.

Tucker Carlson, the previous regular Fox News host at 8 p.m., was fired earlier this year after the network agreed to a massive $787.5 million legal settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The company's lawsuit accused Carlson and others of spreading false 2020 presidential election conspiracy theories.

After being introduced by her son as "a Democrat," Anne Watters suggested that he could suffer a similar fate as Carlson. She offered him a list of suggestions to help keep his job—including giving up "Biden bashing" and cutting back on coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal.

Fox News host Jesse Watters is pictured during a taping in New York City on Monday. Watters was warned to avoid "conspiracy rabbit holes" by his mother during an on-air phone call. Roy Rochlin

"Congratulations, honeybun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments," Anne Watters said. "Now let's aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions."

"Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes," she continued. "We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?"

Anne Watters cited the Hippocratic oath in asking her son to "be kind and respectful," while conceding that the prospect of him becoming "humble" was "a stretch."

"Use your voice responsibly, to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread," Anne Watters said. "There really has been enough Biden bashing. And the laptop is old."

"Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people's bodies," she added. "And you could talk about that."

The pundit's mother went on to suggest that her son could convince his "friend," former President Donald Trump, to abandon politics and return to his previous career as a reality television host.

"I want you to seek solutions, versus fanning the flames," she said. "You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career in television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat."

In response to Newsweek's request for comment, a Fox News spokesperson pointed out a 2019 article published by The Atlantic, which chronicled the genesis of Anne Watters' appearances on Fox News.

According to the article, Jesse Watters began receiving critical text messages from his mother in spring 2017, after he became co-host of The Five. The Fox News host initially shared the combative texts with colleagues off-air.

Producers later suggested that the texts be broadcast, sparking a recurring segment known as "Mom Texts." As Jesse Watters' profile on the conservative network rose, his mother began to occasionally participate in on-air phone calls.

"Quite obviously my opposition to Jesse's politics and delivery can be fierce. Indeed, he has always been a challenge," she joked in a 2018 interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer. "But this next statement should be self-evident: I love him constantly and unconditionally."