Jim Jordan Suggests GOP May Target Hillary Clinton With New Investigation

Representative Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, suggested he could launch an investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton following the release of the Durham report.

Special counsel John Durham released his report last Monday into the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) probe into whether or not former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. He ultimately concluded the FBI should not have investigated the Trump campaign, as the agency had no evidence of collusion prior to launching the Crossfire Hurricane probe. The report has set off a wave of celebrations from Republicans, who claim it exonerated the former president.

During an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Jordan discussed the ramifications of the report with host Maria Bartiromo who asked him whether or not the committee would investigate the Clintons over the report.

Jordan took control of the House Judiciary Committee after Republicans retook a slim majority control of the House of Representatives last November during the midterm elections. Since then, Jordan has focused his efforts into investigating members of the Biden administration, accusing them of corruption. But he said he would consider expanding these probes into Clinton, who served as former President Barack Obama's secretary of state and was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a panel in Washington, D.C. on May 5. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, on Sunday suggested he could launch a probe into Clinton following the release of the Durham report last week. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Clinton's office for comment via email.

"Do you want to see another investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton?" Bartiromo asked. "Because in the Durham Report, John Durham wrote that while they were pursuing Trump, they made no effort to investigate the claim that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton global initiative and the Clinton Foundation?"

Jordan hinted that his committee could launch an investigation into the Clintons, adding that "nothing is off the table" because "it is critical the American people understand how their government, their agencies, have turned on them."

"They not only didn't investigate her like they did President Trump. They gave her campaign a defensive briefing," he added. "They should have done the same for President Trump because they had no evidence. We're going to talk with our lawyers. We're going to talk with Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy with where we proceed from here."

What Does the Durham Report Say About Hillary Clinton?

The Durham report accused the FBI of treating Clinton's presidential campaign differently than Trump's campaign.

While allegations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia received a "full investigation," the agency only launched a "preliminary investigation" into allegations that foreign governments were funding the Clinton Foundation in exchange for access to the then-presidential candidate, according to the Associated Press.

The discrepancy was despite both investigations being "similarly predicated on unvetted hearsay information," Durham wrote.

Meanwhile, the report prompted some Republican calls for a new investigation into Clinton. Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, told The Daily Mail that he supports such an investigation.

"The Clintons had a team of people at the FBI running interference for them to avoid criminal culpability," he said. "These matters absolutely warrant additional exposure and review."