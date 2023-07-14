Joe Biden Accused of Wanting 'World War 3' After Calling Up Reserve Troops

Critics have accused President Joe Biden of wanting to start "World War 3" after the commander-in-chief issued an executive order on Thursday authorizing the deployment of some U.S. reservists to Europe.

Biden issued the executive order authorizing military leaders, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to mobilize "select reserve forces" in an effort to augment Operation Atlantic Resolve, which began in 2014 in response to Russian actions in Ukraine.

Some social media users reacted with anger to the decision and claimed Biden was risking a third world war with the potential new deployments, but it is not yet clear if Secretary Austin intends to deploy new personnel or in what numbers he might choose to do so.

U.S. troops will not be deployed to Ukraine and there are no U.S. forces fighting in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to combat the Russian invasion that began in February last year.

Biden's executive order means up to 3,000 extra personnel may be deployed "augmenting the armed forces in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve," according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

Operation Atlantic Resolve is an initiative launched in 2014 in response to Russian actions in Ukraine, including the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in March that year, and it is designed to bolster NATO countries' defenses.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.

"Biden is now calling U.S. Military reserves to active duty in Europe for 'Operation Atlantic Resolve.' These people really want WW3," tweeted Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, a former member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, tweeted: "WW3 is coming" and shared an article about Biden's executive order.

"Operation Atlantic Resolve refers to military activities responding to Russian operations in Ukraine. In other words, Biden is getting us into War and eventually WW3!" tweeted Twitter user Larry Dean Jones Jr., whose bio describes him as a military veteran.

"BREAKING: @JoeBiden Mobilizes 3,000 #Reservists & #Retired Military Members TO ACTIVE DUTY In #Europe To Augment 'Operation Atlantic Resolve' Preparing For World War 3 With #Russia!" tweeted John Basham, whose bio described him as retired from the U.S Army and also "FBI Target."

Biden's executive order authorizes the deployment of up to 3,000 personnel "of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve."

According to the U.S. Army, the Individual Ready Reserve "are trained Soldiers who may be called upon, if needed, to replace Soldiers in active duty and Army Reserve units." The Army's website notes that many of those soldiers "have recently left Active Duty and still have an Army Reserve commitment."

Twitter account Proud Elephant, which describes itself as "Constitutional Conservative," tweeted that "Joe Biden has called up 3,000 reserve troops for a Ukraine defense operation. WHY IS JOE TRYING TO START WW3?"

Despite accusations that Biden is risking World War 3, not all Twitter users responded negatively to the executive order.

"Republicans have it twisted, the only reason we aren't in WW3 is because Joe Biden is in office. He sending reserve troops to show our commitment to NATO," tweeted Chris Mowrey, a self-described "Gen-Z Democrat."

"I'll be blunt, if Trump was in office, we'd be so. incredibly. f*****," Mowrey added.

Operation Atlantic Resolve has led to a notable rise in the U.S. military presence in Europe, particularly since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Since February 2022, DoD deployed or extended over 20,000 additional forces to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis, adding additional air, land, maritime, cyber, and space capabilities, bringing our current total to more than 100,000 service members across Europe," the Pentagon reported in June last year.