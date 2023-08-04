Joe Biden's Approval Rating Is Becoming a 'Major Concern' for Democrats

President Joe Biden's approval rating may be a serious concern for Democrats as the 2024 presidential campaign gets underway and Biden seeks a second term in the White House.

Biden formally announced he would run for president again on April 25 after months of speculation and since then his approval rating has remained in the low 40s in most polls.

The president is also performing poorly with independents—a key group in any presidential election—in a number of recent surveys that asked Americans whether they approved of the job Biden is doing.

While the presidential election is more than a year away, Biden's persistently low approval rating is likely to be cause for concern among Democrats as the party seeks to highlight the president's achievements in office.

President Joe Biden waves to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, on July 28, 2023. Biden's approval rating among independents is low in several recent polls. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to the Biden campaign via email for comment.

Poll tracker FiveThirtyEight analyzed Biden's approval rating by assessing polls from a wide variety of reputable pollsters and its own system of pollster rating. That analysis found that Biden had an approval rating of 41.2 percent as of August 3, while 54.4 percent of Americans disapproved of the president.

On April 25, the day Biden announced his re-election campaign, his approval stood at 42 percent in FiveThirtyEight's analysis, while disapproval of the president was 53.6 percent.

"Biden's rock-bottom approvals have to be a major concern for Democrats heading into the general election," Thomas Gift, founding director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London told Newsweek.

"At the same time, Trump's numbers are also so poor that it could end up being a wash," he added.

According to polling analysis from FiveThirtyEight, Trump was viewed unfavorably by 56.3 percent of Americans as of August 4, while 39.5 percent had a favorable view of him.

"The bottom line: voters are hugely dissatisfied with what looks to be their options for 2024," Gift told Newsweek. "What's remarkable is that both Biden and Trump are so unpopular that each could end up losing to the other."

Biden's approval rating among independents may be of greater concern to Democrats as four recent polls show him with approval below 40 percent among that group.

A YouGov/Economist poll conducted from July 29 to August 1 found that just 27 percent of independents approved of Biden, while 62 percent disapproved.

Separately, a CNN/SSRS poll carried out from July 1 to 31 showed that Biden's approval rating among independents was 36 percent, while 64 percent of independents said they disapproved of the job he's doing.

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted from July 26 to 28 found that Biden enjoyed an approval rating of just 35 percent among independents, while 65 percent disapproved of him. It was a similar picture in a Gallup poll conducted from July 3 to 27 that found that 58 percent of independents disapproved of the job Biden is doing compared to 39 percent who approved.

Another survey, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll carried out from July 24 to 27, found that 59 percent of independents disapproved of the president and just 34 percent approved.

Trump has also struggled with independents, as an earlier NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll showed in March. Just 37 percent of independents said they had a favorable view of Trump compared to 51 percent who had an unfavorable view.

Polling conducted at around the same stage of Trump's presidency shows his approval among independents was also low at the time.

Gallup polling from August 1 to 14, 2019, showed that just 37 percent of independents approved of the job Trump was doing. Separate polling from YouGov published on August 4, 2019, found that 51 percent of independents disapproved of Trump, while 44 percent approved.

Low approval ratings among independents are likely to be a concern for the Biden campaign given their role in the president's 2020 election victory and his success with independent voters.

Biden won significantly more support among independents and those who belong to third parties than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had in 2016, according to an analysis from Pew Research.

In 2016, Clinton won 42 percent of independents/others, while Trump won 43 percent. Support for Biden among independents was 10 points higher than their support for Clinton.

Biden and Trump enjoyed similar levels of loyalty among voters of their own party, with 92 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents backing Trump and 94 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents supporting Biden.