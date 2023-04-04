Joe Biden's Approval Rating Nears Highest Level in Months

President Joe Biden's approval rating is stable and near its highest level in months according to new polling.

Biden's net approval rating is evenly divided, with 45 percent of Americans approving and 45 percent disapproving of the job he is doing.

This is a notable improvement since the end of 2022 when his approval rating stood at 40 percent.

President Joe Biden's approval rating is stable and nears its highest level in months following a significant improvement since the end of 2022, according to new polling.

An Investor's Business Daily/TIPP Insights poll published on Monday found that Biden's approval now stands at 45 percent—unchanged since early March—and disapproval of the president is also at 45 percent.

The new polling comes as speculation continues about when President Biden will formally enter the 2024 presidential race. His prospective Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, has already launched his campaign.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony honoring the recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the 2021 National Medals of Arts in the East Room of the White House on March 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden's approval rating remains steady, according to a new poll. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The two most recent IBD/TIPP polls show that Biden has a flat net approval rating, effectively meaning that Americans are evenly divided about whether they approve of the job he's doing or not.

The latest survey was conducted among 1,365 adults from March 29 to 31 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 points. The previous poll was held from March 1 to 3 among 1,370 adults and also had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 points.

Biden's approval rating in both polls approached his highest rating in an IBD/TIPP poll in several months. In February, IBD/TIPP found that the president enjoyed 46 percent approval, compared to 44 percent who disapproved of the job he's doing.

Though his approval has declined by one point since the February survey, his rating remains steady and is a notable improvement since the end of 2022, when Biden's approval experienced a decline.

In November 2022, IBD/TIPP found that Biden's approval stood at just 41 percent among U.S. adults and 49 percent disapproved. His approval rating then declined further in December, with 40 percent of respondents approving of the president and 49 percent saying they disapproved.

There was an improvement in January when 44 percent said they approved of the job Biden was doing and 46 percent said they didn't approve. That came before a further improvement in February's poll.

While Biden's approval rating appears stable in the IBD/TIPP surveys, it remains to be seen whether he can continue that trend into next month or possibly improve his standing.

TIPP Insights enjoys an A- rating from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight and their polls are included in FiveThirtyEight's analysis of Biden's approval rating. FiveThirtyEight analyses a series of polls from reputable pollsters and uses its own system of pollster ratings in order to analyze approval of the president.

According to that analysis, Biden's approval rating stood at 42.9 percent as of April 3, with 52.8 percent of Americans disapproving of the job the president is doing.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment via email.