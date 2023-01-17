Video of Joe Biden Singing 'Happy Birthday' Sparks Avalanche of Jokes

President Joe Biden has been the victim of ridicule online after forgetting the name of the wife of Martin Luther King III while singing her happy birthday.

While at an event to commemorate civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Biden brought attention to the fact that Arndrea Waters King is sharing her birthday with Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, and encouraged the attendees to sing 'happy birthday.'

However, he appeared to mumble when time came time came to sing Waters King's first name.

The video of Biden making the blunder while at the annual MLK breakfast, hosted in Washington, has gone viral. The clip, since being posted on Twitter, has been viewed more than 2.2 million time.

The clip was shared by digital strategist Greg Price who captioned the video: "Joe Biden just sang Happy Birthday to MLK III's wife and straight up for get her name lmfao."

Speaking on stage to Martin Luther King III, Biden said: "Congratulations today to the honorees, including your wife, who I understand has a birthday today.

"Well look, my wife has a rule in my family, when it is someone's birthday you sing happy birthday to them."

Biden then proceeds to start the classic song, but when the moment to say Arndrea's name comes up Biden fumbles his words, and subsequently finishes the song without addressing his blunder.

Many social media users took to sharing gifs and images to ridicule the President.

User BrettTrotter1 shared a gif of Kermit the frog from Sesame Street being yanked off stage quickly with the caption: "Don't want to see President Harris, but it's time for Joe to go."

User Gefranco32 simply shared an image that mocked Biden's frequency of public blunders.

The image read: "This country has gone 0 days without being embarrassed by Joe Biden.

Twitter User CarterJ60024602 mocked Biden for saying gibberish rather than falling silent when it came to Arndrea's name.

"The fact that he thought winging it was better than just going silent and letting the crowd yell it is amazing. "Dall...wed?"

Last week Biden also faced mockery for making a blunder during his trip to El Paso, Texas, to view the southern border.

While at a Migrant Support Centre in El Paso County, Biden met met with members of the Salvation Army.

In the video, a woman tells Biden that he is about to meet people from the charity.

After shaking a worker's hand, Biden can be heard mistakenly stating that he once worked for the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine before correcting himself.

After realizing his mistake, Biden can be heard saying "not the secret service, the Salvation Army." The pair then continue talking briefly before Biden is introduced to another worker.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.