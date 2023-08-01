Joe Biden's Comments About Hunter May Come Back to Haunt Him

U.S. President Joe Biden's past comments about his son may come back to haunt him this week, following contradictory remarks made by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, a former business partner to Hunter.

On Monday, Archer, a former member of the Board at the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, testified before the House Oversight Committee amid Republicans' ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and his business dealings.

House Republicans have continued to look into Hunter Biden and his alleged business dealings while working on the Burisma Holdings board alongside Archer.

The testimony by Archer was in a closed-door meeting, but the House Oversight Committee shared a thread of tweets on Monday detailing the information Archer told lawmakers.

"Archer's testimony confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son's business dealings and was not involved," one tweet said.

Additionally, the thread said that Archer testified that when Joe Biden was serving as the Vice President, "he joined Hunter Biden's dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times."

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

This revelation contradicts past comments made by the president, who said in 2019 that he never spoke with his son about business dealings.

"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden said in 2019 in Iowa. "You should be looking at Trump...He's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum. And he's using an abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to smear me ... Ask the right questions."

Biden's mention of former President Donald Trump came in response to reports that Trump attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the Biden family business dealings in Ukraine.

Despite the tweets from the House Oversight Committee, Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman, downplayed the testimony from Archer.

"I just left the interview of Devon Archer and I was the only member who stayed for the whole time. These are the facts: 1) Archer testified that Joe Biden NEVER discussed any business with Hunter and his associates. 2) there was no bribe from Burisma to Joe or Hunter," Goldman wrote.

Goldman continued in another tweet, "This investigation has uncovered ZERO evidence connected to President Biden. In fact, the evidence is clear that President Biden had nothing to do with Hunter's businesses."

This investigation has uncovered ZERO evidence connected to President Biden.



In fact, the evidence is clear that President Biden had nothing to do with Hunter’s businesses.



The American people are tired of this wild goose chase and I urge @RepJamesComer to close it immediately. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 31, 2023

Devon Archer (C), Hunter Biden’s former business partner, leaves the O'Neill House Office Building after testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. Comments made by Archer and Hunter Biden appeared to contradict past remarks made by President Joe Biden. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In a statement, Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for Oversight and Investigations, told Newsweek, "It appears that the House Republicans' own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son's associates, or doing anything wrong. House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any. In fact, even their own witnesses appear to be debunking their allegations.

"Instead of continuing to waste time and resources on this evidence-free wild goose chase, House Republicans should drop these stunts and work with the President on the issues that actually impact Americans' daily lives, like continuing to lower costs, create jobs, and strengthen health care," the statement added.

In addition to the contradictory comments made by Archer, during a recent court appearance, Hunter Biden made remarks that differed from previous statements made by Joe Biden.

Last week, Hunter Biden appeared in court for charges relating to tax crimes and prosecutors alleged that he received over $600,000 from a Chinese-Communist Party-backed company.

"I started a company [in 2017] called Hudson West, Your Honor, and my partner was associated with a Chinese energy company called CEFC," Hunter Biden said.

When asked by the judge if he received $664,000 from the Chinese company, Hunter Biden said, "I believe so, yes, Your Honor."

However, during a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden said, "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China."

During the 2020 debate, Trump made numerous comments about Biden's alleged connection to China, including one moment where he said Hunter Biden "makes millions of dollars," from China.

"His son walked out with a billion and a half dollars from China," Trump said to Biden during the second 2020 presidential debate.

On Monday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan announced a new probe into Hunter Biden alleging that he received a "sweetheart" deal by entering guilty pleas for a failure to pay federal taxes, which allowed him to a felony charge for illegally possessing a weapon.