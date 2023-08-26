Video of Joe Biden Being Booed After Trump Mugshot Release Viewed 4m Times

President Joe Biden was booed while on vacation as he spoke to reporters regarding Donald Trump's arrest in Georgia this week, new footage shows.

Biden, who has been holidaying in Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California-Nevada border, spoke to reporters while he was leaving an exercise class. As he was leaving the venue, boos and shouts can be heard from an unseen crowd, according to a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter. The president briefly waved to the crowd.

Former President Trump handed himself in to Fulton County Jail on Thursday after being indicted on numerous charges over alleged meddling in the 2020 presidential election, just a day before the deadline. It is the fourth round of criminal cases he is facing relating to election interference and handling of classified documents. He has denied all charges against him.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a news conference on August 18, 2023, at Camp David, Maryland. The president has refrained from commenting on Donald Trump's legal cases so far. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The video, shared by Collin Rugg, has been viewed 4.6 million times since being posted on Friday. It shows Biden walking towards a group of reporters where he answers questions before being asked if he had seen Trump's mugshot yet. The president chuckled before responding with "I did see it on television."

The reporter asked him what he thought of the image, which has gone viral on social media and made headlines around the world, to which he quips: "Handsome guy...wonderful guy."

JUST IN: President Biden gets booed while on vacation in Lake Tahoe before telling reporters that he thinks Donald Trump looked “handsome.”



Trump got his mugshot taken yet Joe Biden is somehow the one having a rough day.



Reporter: “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?”… pic.twitter.com/voTFUW0CCB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

Biden has so far refrained from commenting directly on Trump's legal issues. On Thursday night, Biden's team sent a fundraising email to supporters saying that "apropos of nothing" he believed "today's a great day to give to my campaign."

The president and his family have been in Lake Tahoe this week and will to return to the White House on Saturday. They are renting the lakefront home of climate activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, according to The Hill.

Following Trump's booking in Georgia, his mugshot has been used on various merchandising goods by his supporters and campaign managers, many of whom have echoed his claim that the charges are politically motivated.

Fundraising committee Save America, which was founded and is controlled by Trump, is selling T-shirts with the image accompanied by text underneath which reads "NEVER SURRENDER!" for $34 apiece. Other merchandise, such as beverage holders and coffee mugs are also listed on the committee's website.

Republicans not in favor of Donald Trump have also been using the image, with the Lincoln Project selling shot glasses with the mugshot and "FAFO," an acronym for "F*** Around and Find Out".

Newsweek has reached out to the White House and Trump's team for comment.