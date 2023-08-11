Joe Biden Faces Impeachment Resolution Over 'Drugs and Prostitution'

President Joe Biden may be facing an impeachment resolution over "drugs and prostitution" after a Republican member of the House of Representatives said he would submit a resolution on file.

Representative Greg Steube, who represents Florida's 17th congressional district, told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt Tonight on Thursday that he intends to file an impeachment resolution on Friday.

Steube's comments come as House Republicans continue to investigate Biden and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, while some Republicans described bank records released this week as a "smoking gun" that provide evidence of corruption by the president.

"Tomorrow, I intend on filing an impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution," Steube told guest host David Harris Jr. on Thursday.

President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on August 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Republican Representative Greg Steube has said he will file an impeachment resolution against Biden on Friday. George Frey/Getty Images

"We have all the facts and evidence now. In the beginning of this Congress, Republicans wanted to make sure that we did the investigations, that we got the information before the American people," he went on.

"You have witness testimony, you have financial records, you have the laptop, you have text messages, you have phone conversations," Steube said.

"You have all of this evidence now to corroborate and support impeachment articles against the president and I intend on filing those tomorrow on all of these corruption and bribery charges that you just hit the top of the iceberg on, " he said.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Harris Jr. asked: "For all the things you just mentioned—bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution—and you're saying you have the receipts? You have the proof? Will these impeachment articles—when will they be released, Congressman?"

Steube responded that he would issue a press release on Friday "with all the details. It's pages upon pages of all the different things that we have gathered as Republicans, as the conference."

He then referred to various investigations that House Republicans have conducted since gaining the majority, citing recent testimony by Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer.

Archer told the House Oversight Committee earlier this month that Hunter Biden had put his father, who was then vice president, on the phone during business calls on multiple occasions but denied that Biden had discussed his son's business dealings on those calls. He said Hunter Biden had sold the "illusion" of access to his father.

The White House has repeatedly denied that Biden had any involvement with his son's business affairs.

On Wednesday, a new batch of bank records showing alleged examples of an influence peddling scheme involving the president ignited debate between Republicans and Democrats.

The documents, released as part of a new memo by Republican House Oversight Committee leadership on Wednesday, allege that Biden was a direct party to son Hunter's business dealings with foreign business leaders in countries like Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine during his time as vice president, including occasionally dining with Hunter's business associates.

Several Republicans, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, appeared to welcome the records as the "smoking gun" that the GOP investigators have been seeking.

However, Democrats noted that much of the information had already been made public and did not show Biden had been involved with his son's business dealings.

"Committee Republicans have once again released information on financial transactions that do not involve the President," House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said in a statement provided to Newsweek. "Instead, they rehash the same Hunter Biden business dealings that Congressional Republicans identified at least three years ago."

"The evidence released since then—including the testimony of witnesses called and interviewed by the Republicans and the records reviewed as part of Chairman [James] Comer's probe—have all clearly established that President Biden was not involved in his son's business dealings," Raskin said.