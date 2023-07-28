News

Joe Biden Forgets to Sign Executive Order at Event

President Joe Biden on Friday appeared at a textile factory in Auburn, Maine, to sign an executive order that encourages companies to manufacture inventions in the United States. However, he momentarily forgot to sign the order after speaking to the crowd, according to footage of the event.

Fox News took notice of the moment, with conservative media figure Alex Lorusso sharing a clip to Twitter on Friday afternoon.

In the clip, the president can be seen standing with the audience before announcing: "I'm coming back to shake your hand, but I forgot I didn't sign the order! All that talk and no action."

Biden then returned to a desk to sign the order during what was his first trip to Maine as president. He won the state in the 2020 presidential election.

During his speech moments before, the president also seemingly made a reference to how some GOP lawmakers have supported starting an impeachment inquiry against him over claims he's not been truthful about his involvement with his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down," Biden said. "Maybe they'll decide to impeach me because it's coming down. I don't know. I love that one. Anyway, that's another story."

In addition to Republicans like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado advocating for his impeachment, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday told Fox News' Sean Hannity that a GOP probe into the president is "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

"When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," McCarthy, a California Republican, said. "We've only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

President Joe Biden waves to the press as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. Footage shows Biden momentarily forget to sign an executive order after speaking to a crowd in Auburn, Maine. Drew Angerer/Getty

The White House has repeatedly denied that Biden had any involvement with his son's business dealings.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

With "Bidenomics" signs in the background, Biden touted some of this week's positive economic news to the Auburn crowd, such as gross domestic product growing above economists' expectations and American wages rising higher than inflation.

He said he "came into the office determined" to move on from failed economic policies to a plan that the media has dubbed "Bidenomics," which he said is working and "building from the bottom up and the middle out."

However, Biden emphasized that he wasn't going to "declare victory on the economy."

"We have more work to do, he added. "We have a plan for turning things around."

Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC