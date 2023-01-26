Joe Biden Gets GDP Boost Ahead of Speech on Economy

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures released on Thursday morning by the the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

"The increase in real GDP reflected increases in private inventory investment, consumer spending, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports," the BEA said.

The latest GDP figures will be seen as good news for President Joe Biden as inflation has continued to decrease, unemployment remains low and he prepares to give a major speech on the economy on Thursday.

U.S. GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022. That was in contrast to a decline of 0.6 percent in the second quarter and a 1.6 percent decrease in the first quarter.

Some economists have expressed concerns that the U.S. is heading for recession and declining consumer spending is one factor that could indicate a potential economic downturn.

In November, consumer spending rose by $19.8 billion or 0.1 percent from the previous month, and the Commerce Department reported that retail sales for December declined 1.1. percent—the largest monthly decline since December 2021.

Figures for consumer spending in the fourth quarter will not be available until Friday. When they become available, they may give a clearer indication of consumer confidence and the likelihood of a recession.

Thursday's positive GDP numbers come as President Joe Biden is set to make a speech about the economy in Springfield, Virginia at 2:45 p.m. ET. where he is likely to address the matter.

Biden and his administration have repeatedly said they do not believe the U.S. is moving toward a recession. On January 5, the president said that the economy was seeing "really bright spots" and was heading for a "new plateau."

He is also expected to criticize a Republican proposal to introduce a national sales tax to replace federal income and other taxes. Biden has previously mocked the legislation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.