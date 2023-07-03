Biden To Meet King Charles for First Time Since Skipping Coronation

President Joe Biden will visit Britain on the opening leg of his European diplomatic tour this month, the White House and U.K. government have confirmed, which will include a meeting with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Biden made headlines in Britain back in May with the news that he would not attend the new king's coronation—sending instead the first lady accompanied by granddaughter Finnegan Biden—despite attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II just eight months earlier.

The decision for the president not to attend brought criticism and suggestions that he was snubbing one of the most important U.S. allies, despite the decisions of a number of other world leaders to send delegations or presidential spouses, such as President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who was represented by his wife, Olena.

Among the most vocal critics of Biden's decision was former U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested in an interview for British TV at the time, that: "When you have someone who's going to be sleeping instead of coming to the coronation as president of the United States, I think that's a bad thing."

From left, King Charles III on the day of his coronation in London on May 6, 2023 and President Joe Biden, photographed in Washington on January 4, 2023. Biden will visit Charles during his diplomatic visit to Europe later this month. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To date, no U.S. president has attended the coronation of a British monarch, with a royal expert previously telling Newsweek that the decision by Biden to follow this precedent was not "unexpected" and therefore shouldn't be interpreted as a "snub."

A statement from the White House on Sunday confirmed the president's upcoming travel arrangements, noting the significance of the U.K. visit.

It read: "President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

"President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations.

"The President will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12 to attend the 74th NATO Summit. On July 13, President Biden will visit Helsinki, Finland for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit. More details about the trip will be announced soon."

The arrangements were confirmed by 10 Downing Street, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official office, soon after.

"The prime minister looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the U.K. later this month," it said. "This reflects the strong relationship between the U.K. and U.S., building on a series of bilateral visits and meetings earlier this year."

Sunak met with Biden in April during a visit to Ireland marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Buckingham Palace released its own confirmation of the presidential visit, naming Windsor Castle as the venue on July 10.

Biden was previously hosted at the castle in June 2021, where he became the 13th and last U.S. president to be officially greeted by Queen Elizabeth II. Over the monarch's 70-year reign, spanning from 1952 to 2022, the queen spent time with 13 of the 14 sitting presidents, missing only Lyndon B. Johnson—though the pair did exchange letters.

Windsor Castle as the venue for the meeting between the president and monarch is notable for it is traditionally a more informal setting than Buckingham Palace, which is usually reserved for state visits.

First lady Jill Biden, second right, and Finnegan Biden, left, are photographed at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Back in May, after the White House first announced that the president would be sending first lady Jill Biden to the coronation, press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that Charles had extended an official invitation for Biden to have a state visit to Britain.

After a telephone call "underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples," Jean-Pierre said that Charles "offered for [Biden] to come and do a state visit which the president accepted and so they will see each other again very soon."

The July 10 visit to Windsor is not a state visit, which traditionally includes an official dinner at Buckingham Palace in addition to other satellite events such as trade negotiations and receptions. Instead the visit is expected to follow the line of the presidents semi-informal 2021 meeting with Elizabeth.

