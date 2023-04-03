Why Joe Biden Skipping Coronation Is No Swipe at King Charles

U.S. President Joe Biden's anticipated absence at the coronation of King Charles III is not "unexpected" and shouldn't be interpreted as a "snub," a leading royal expert has told Newsweek, as reports that the president will appoint a special delegation to attend the historic ceremony in his place increased over the weekend.

Though Buckingham Palace hasn't officially released details on who has been invited to the king's coronation, the list is expected to reflect the one issued for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

It is understood that last year Biden became the first American president to attend the state funeral of a monarch in Britain—but according to The Telegraph, he will not make a similar exception for the coronation ceremony.

President Biden on August 20, 2020, and King Charles III on March 29, 2023. The president is expected to send a delegation to Charles' coronation instead of attending himself. Win McNamee/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charles is due to be crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a spectacular ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. It will be the first coronation held in 70 years, following Queen Elizabeth II's crowning in June 1953.

The White House hasn't yet confirmed President Biden's absence from the proceedings, but a decision to skip the ceremony wouldn't be without precedent.

No American president has ever attended the coronation of a British sovereign since the country's formation out of the revolutionary war that overthrew British rule and declared independence in 1776.

"This is not not unexpected as no American President has ever attended the coronation of a British monarch, so it is not a snub," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek.

"President Eisenhower sent a delegation to the Queen's coronation in 1953 and President Biden will undoubtedly do likewise, it may include his wife Dr Jill Biden."

For Elizabeth's coronation, Eisenhower appointed an official White House delegation to represent the United States at the ceremony, including: Former Secretary of State George C. Marshall; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Omar N. Bradley; Governor of California Earl Warren; and magazine editor Fleur F. Cowles.

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953. King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Though the optics of an absent president at the coronation may suggest some issue between Biden and Charles, the pair have a well-established cordial relationship, as does Biden with other members of the royal family, most notably Prince William, who he met in Boston in December.

In 2021, at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference held in Scotland, Biden let his personal feelings about the then-Prince Charles known. Meeting the royal who has been a long-term climate change activist, Biden said: "We need you badly - and I'm not just saying that."

Biden has the distinction of being the last U.S. president of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. She met every one in office while she was on the throne, except Lyndon B. Johnson. After her death, the president and first lady traveled to London for the state funeral, and issued an official tribute through the White House.

In this tribute, Biden also paid homage to his "friendship" with Charles, saying: "In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."

Newsweek approached the White House and Buckingham Palace via email for comment.

