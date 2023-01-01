Joe Biden Will Absolutely Face Democratic Opposition in 2024, Huckabee Says

President Joe Biden will almost certainly face Democratic primary challengers in the 2024 election, according to one prominent Republican.

Despite the longstanding precedent of presidents seeking second terms, many have questioned whether or not Biden will do so since the start of his first term in 2021. Some have argued that Biden, 80, might be too old to continue serving, as he is already the oldest individual ever elected to the presidency. Others have highlighted dissatisfaction within factions of the Democratic Party. Despite Biden's numerous bipartisan accomplishments, his time in office has often been turbulent and marred by low approval ratings.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Mike Huckabee, a Republican who served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, said that while he believes Biden is likely to run again in 2024, he also thinks hat there will almost certainly be primary challengers for the Democratic nomination as well.

"He won't have a solo run at this," Huckabee said. "There will be other Democrats. Gavin Newsom, maybe some more moderate governors will jump in. But he will not have the stage to himself. Because I think a lot of Democrats realize, number one, he is already 80 years old. He will be 82 by the time the election will roll around. That is unprecedented. This is not the senior bowl. This is the toughest job in the world. He's already shown he may not quite be up to it."

"Will he run? Probably. But will he run unopposed in the Democrat primary? Absolutely not," the former governor added.

While Biden has yet to formally declare that he will seek reelection in 2024, he has repeatedly indicated his intention to do so. The discourse around his 2024 status was revived after Biden demurred when asked about the topic while vacationing with his family on the island of St. Croix.

When pressed by a reporter on whether he had "discussed 2024," the president ignored the question entirely and wished the journalist a "Happy New Year." When asked if he had discussed reelection with his family, Biden jokingly responded with, "There's an election coming up?"

CNN previously reported that, while Biden is largely decided on running in 2024, he plans to discuss the matter further with his family over the New Year's break.

As Huckabee mentioned, one potential name floated as a Democratic challenger in 2024 is California Governor Gavin Newsom, who recently fended off a heated recall challenge from Republicans. Despite this chatter, Newsom has said that he does not plan to run for president in 2024, regardless of Biden's plans.

"He not only beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again," Newsom said. "I hope he runs, I'll enthusiastically support him."

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.