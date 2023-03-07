John Fetterman Hospital Photos Raise Questions

Social media users have sparked questions surrounding John Fetterman's health and future as a Senator after seeing new pictures of him in a hospital.

The Pennsylvania Senator checked himself into a hospital on February 16 in order to receive treatment for clinical depression.

In late February his team confirmed that Fetterman has remained on top of his work as a senator while in hospital, however.

In recent weeks, Fetterman's team has faced rising pressure and continued scrutiny on whether he is fit to continue in the role. This has been worsened by the lack of detail surrounding his ongoing battle with mental illness.

Fetterman's Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson has faced further questions and concerns on social media after sharing images of Fetterman working in a hospital.

On Monday Jentleson shared the pictures and captioned the post: "Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business.

"John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He's laser focused on PA & will be back soon."

Some critics of the Senator questioned why Fetterman's staff did not share any videos of Fetterman or videos of him speaking in hospital, further suggesting his health is worse than his team is showing.

Louis Marinelli, the president of the political action committee Yes California, tweeted his disbelief that Fetterman was not just posing for the picture rather than working.

He tweeted: "He's not actually reading or discussing anything in those pictures. They came and gave him papers as a prop for a proof of life photo, then send him back to bed."

Twitter user, GigaBear also agreed and suggested the picture was simply "theatre" in hopes to quell the questions surrounding Fetterman's health.

The page tweeted: "Pretty sure you have it right. Everything is theatre. They will keep him there long enough to avoid a special election this year, and then he will quietly retire once the seat is secured for Biden's entire first term. And by first term I do mean his entire presidency."

The Twitter page of AppSame, a conservative political marketing firm, added: "He needs to resign now so Pennsylvania can elect someone who can do the job."

Despite the pressure being put on Fetterman and his team as well as the Democrats, his office has given no indication that he plans to resign.

Last week the Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who is responsible for choosing a successor if Fetterman leaves office, said there was currently "no contingency plan" for that situation.

Some social media users went as far to praise Fetterman for his determination to work while also dealing with his mental health struggles.

Human Rights Lawyer Yasmine Taeb tweeted: "Thank you so much, Adam for all that you and your boss are doing; please let Sen. Fetterman know he's in our thoughts and prayers and we're sending him strength"

Civil Rights Attorney Alison Grinter Allen also offered her thanks and tweeted: "So heartening to see him recovering and looking well."

