John Fetterman Hospitalized: What We Know So Far

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been hospitalized after he "began feeling lightheaded" at a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Fetterman, who is a first term senator representing Pennsylvania, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital, according to a statement issued by his office.

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," the statement said. "He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital."

"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," the statement went on. £He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it."

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May last year while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Pennsylvania. He won the nomination and went on to defeat Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in November.

Newsweek has reached out to Fetterman's office for further comment.

This is breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.